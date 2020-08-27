Anticipating more New Hampshire residents will need help with rent, and seeing how many people left applications unfinished, the state and social service agencies are simplifying the application to get rental assistance.
Back in June, Gov. Chris Sununu set aside $35 million in federal CARES Act money for rental assistance. The program has been administered by local community action agencies like Southern New Hampshire Services. As of this week, only about $1.3 million has been distributed to about 550 renters.
Housing advocates have said the application process was too convoluted. Renters had to first submit an inquiry, and then fill out an eight-page application, collecting documents like utility bills and a letter from their landlords.
This week, the state and the community action agencies agreed to shorten the application to about three pages, and dispensed with the inquiry process.
Donnalee Lozeau, executive director of Southern New Hampshire Services, said part of the reason the application was so long was because the agencies were trying to collect information that would help renters qualify for other assistance.
“If this is an opportunity to help people have economic stability going forward, let’s do that too,” Lozeau said the thinking was. “It was an attempt to be as comprehensive and helpful to people as we possibly could.”
The agencies and the state also had to make sure renters needed help because of the COVID-19 pandemic — a requirement of the federal CARES Act, explained Lisa English of the Governor’s Office For Emergency Relief and Recovery.
But Lozeau said Southern New Hampshire Services noticed more than half of the applications that were started were not being completed. Maybe asking for so much information all at once was not the way to be most helpful, she said.
The most important thing seems to be getting rent paid, Lozeau said. Because the rental assistance program comes with ongoing case management, the community action agencies can collect other information from renters later.