The American Civil Liberties Union affiliate in New Hampshire is applauding a decision by Concord Coach Lines to stop allowing federal agents to board its buses for immigration checks unless they have a warrant.
The ACLU has been pressing bus companies to refuse consent for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents to engage in warrantless searches. In a Feb. 20 letter to the bus company, ACLU lawyers in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont called on Concord Coach to no longer allow “these harmful, warrantless searches.”
They noted that the Associated Press had obtained a copy of a CBP memo that confirmed that bus companies “do not have to allow Border Patrol agents on board to conduct routine checks for immigrants.”
Last July, Benjamin Blunt, vice president of operations for Concord Coach, told the Union Leader, “We’re not in a position to put our bus drivers in between an armed law enforcement officer doing their duty.”
But on Friday, Blunt reversed course. “Effective immediately, Concord Coach Lines will no longer consent to U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s warrantless entry of our buses for immigration checks,” he said in a statement.
SangYeob Kim, immigration staff attorney at the ACLU of New Hampshire, hailed the change. “With this new policy, Concord Coach is doing the right thing and disallowing Border Patrol from conducting warrantless searches of their passengers,” Kim said. “We commend Concord Coach for their swift handling of this issue.”
Concord Coach operates passenger buses to destinations in central and northern New Hampshire; it also operates Dartmouth Coach and Boston Express.