Sexual assault and emotional, physical or financial abuse — the most common crimes against new arrivals to the U.S. — are typically underreported and invisible, according to lawyers who represent the victims.
For those brought to the U.S. by a citizen-spouse, a one-way trip to America can translate to long-term vulnerability. Scared, alone, with a limited ability to speak English or seek outside help, recent immigrants can feel trapped in situations of abuse.
“These victims live in constant fear, controlled by their U.S. spouses,” said Basra Mohamed, managing attorney for the victim of crimes unit at Catholic Charities New Hampshire’s Immigration Legal Services. “Often they lack a support network and are too scared to approach their neighbors until one day a neighbor overhears violence and calls the police.”
Immigrant Legal Assistance through Catholic Charities hopes to change that, with expanded services for immigrant victims of crime, most of whom are women. A recent $146,540 grant from the New Hampshire Department of Justice will go specifically to supporting services for victims, including those who have escaped violence or human trafficking.
Between 2017 and 2020, the number of immigrant crime victims helped each year by Catholic Charities ranged from 76 to 114. Last year the total reached 141.
These immigrants often depend on petitions from spouses to obtain legal status in the U.S. — which can be withheld as a means of controlling them. The victims can be silenced by threats of separation from their families, as well by feelings of shame and ostracism within their communities, Mohamed said.
According to a 2017 report from the National Organization for Women, violence and abuse rates among immigrant and undocumented women ran as high as 49.8%. Among abusive spouses who could have filed immigration papers for victims, 72.3% never filed them and 27.7 % of those who did file delayed doing that for 4 years on average.
“Immigrant women face a heightened risk of domestic violence. Abusers frequently exploit their partner’s immigration status and use the threat of deportation or arrest as a means of ongoing control,” said Amanda Grady Sexton, public affairs director for the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (NHCADSV).
Support for immigrants
Catholic Charities NH’s Immigration Legal Services supports men, women and children from 80 countries predominantly in Asia, Central and South America and Eastern Europe. The organization helps with immigration, naturalization, visas and family reunification. Referrals come from shelters, social service agencies, teachers and attorneys, inside and outside New Hampshire.
COVID heightened the risk. “Studies show there was a lot of domestic violence during COVID, and constant new intakes, especially for immigrant women,” said Kimberly George, managing attorney for Catholic Charities.
During the first six months of the pandemic, New Hampshire’s 12 crisis centers experienced a 24% increase in adults and children seeking emergency shelter and a 63% increase in calls to helplines, according to NHCADSV.
The public plays an ongoing role in vigilance, Mohamed said.
“Your neighbor, student, patient at the hospital could be facing violence at home and you could never know. Schools tend to learn about DV situations at home during the beginning of the school year thanks to educators who are paying attention to their students,” she said.
Law enforcement and health care workers need to be trained in how to respond to victims from other cultures, she said.
“Oftentimes clients are afraid to contact the police because of their lack of status in the U.S. so this can look like they’re not being cooperative when in fact they’re just afraid of further violence and threats.” Past experiences in their native countries, where police were corrupt or used by government officials to intimidate citizens, has bred distrust.
Here, recent immigrants also may face abuse at work — where they may be underpaid or abused sexually, physically or emotionally.
They worry that if they report the abuse, they “face losing not only their income but also a place to live and their bare necessities,” which discourages them from speaking up, Mohamed said.
People who need help can contact Immigrant Legal Services at Catholic Charities at 603-889-9341, ext. 4463.