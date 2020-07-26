HANOVER -- A Dartmouth College graduate student has been engaged in a hunger strike for nearly two weeks, in response to the way the school is handling her allegations of sexual misconduct and retaliation.
Maha Hasan Alshawi is a first-year graduate student in Dartmouth’s computer science department. She began her hunger strike on July 14, claiming she received a low grade in retaliation for reporting claims of sexual harassment against a professor in her department.
In her complaint, Alshawi says she reported the alleged misconduct to her department, but then received retaliation from other faculty. Specifically, Alshawi alleges one faculty member gave her a failing grade on a final exam and withheld answers for lab assignments.
Alshawi is looking for Dartmouth to reopen her case and change her grade.
Over the weekend, Dartmouth College issued a statement saying Alshawi’s complaints were “reviewed and assessed earlier this year, at her request and in accordance with established policies and procedures” by the school’s Title IX office, the Office of the Dean of the Faculty, the Department of Safety and Security, the Office of the Dean of the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, and the Office of Institutional Diversity and Equity."
According to the school, following that review officials determined no further action was warranted.
“Members of our community have called on us to disclose details of our previous reviews of Ms. Alshawi’s complaints and explain our conclusion that no further action was warranted,” the statement reads. “While we understand this request, Ms. Alshawi’s legal privacy rights do not allow us to release these details unless she agrees to their disclosure, which she has so far declined. We believe we share a common interest with her in sharing the findings of any additional external investigation with our community. We sincerely hope that Ms. Alshawi will make it possible for us to make those findings public.”
Over the weekend Alshawi responded to the school’s statement on social media.
“I declined to share the fake report that Dartmouth sent to me,” wrote Alshawi on Facebook, claiming the school “fabricated everything” in the document.
Last week Dartmouth College officials and Alshawi were discussing next steps, which she claims included conditions the school specified before an external investigation would be opened. The conditions included Alshawi ending her hunger strike and seeking medical attention.
“I am still on a hunger strike because Dartmouth offered an external investigation subjected to preconditions, and legally I have the right to ask for unconditional, public, fair and transparent investigation,” wrote Alshawi on Facebook over the weekend. “Since as Dartmouth said I share with them a common interest in sharing the findings of any additional external investigation with our community, why don't we then start immediately with the external investigation without preconditions, so that I can end the hunger strike because my life is on the line and I am not sure how long I will be able to hold on in this.”
Over the weekend, Dartmouth College issued a statement saying the school is “deeply distressed” that Alshawi remains on a hunger strike, “despite Dartmouth’s offer to engage an external investigator to conduct an additional review of her concerns and make the findings public in the interests of transparency.”
“We reiterate our hope that she accepts this offer and does not put her health and well-being at further risk,” the statement reads. “We continue to try to reach out to Ms. Alshawi, her family members and advocates, as well as to local public safety officials, out of concern for her health and safety, and again ask her to end the hunger strike and seek medical attention.”
Alshawi’s hunger strike has inspired protests on campus and an online petition calling on the school to investigate her claims. By Sunday the petition had been signed by over 14,500 people.
The Dartmouth Community Against Gender Harassment and Sexual Violence, a group including alumni and faculty, sent a letter to Dartmouth’s president and board of trustees calling on the school to bring in an external investigator to examine Alshawi’s claims.
"The College's response in this case tends to follow its long-standing practices of minimizing sexual harassment and resisting even modest actions to ensure transparent responses,” the letter states.