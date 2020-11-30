Derry officials and residents last week were demanding to know “Why is Manchester dumping their problem on us?” after 16 of the homeless people who had been camping at the Hillsborough County courthouse since the summer accepted beds at a treatment center in town.
As the Union Leader reported on Nov. 20, Granite Recovery Centers CEO Eric Spofford said he was contacted on Nov. 18 by the state Department of Health and Human Services and asked to help while the state proceeded with plans to remove the approximately 45 people still at the courthouse, down from 70 earlier in the week.
Spofford said he was able to locate 22 beds at Granite Recovery Centers’ Derry location and a few more in Effingham in Carroll County.
He told Chairman Charles Foote, who called an emergency meeting of the Derry Town Council last Tuesday night, that ultimately 16 of them went to Derry.
The day after 27 of the people at the courthouse accepted offers of supportive housing, the approximately 20 remaining were removed from the courthouse grounds as a phalanx of state troopers stood by. Workers then erected a fence around the area.
Foote said the question of why Manchester’s homeless had ended up in Derry was swirling around the community and needed to be addressed.
Many councilors and residents felt blindsided by what appeared to be a state transfer of a social services burden from one community to another.
“The perception is there. As the face of the town, collectively, we need to have that question answered publicly and in front of people,” Foote said.
Although not all councilors agreed the meeting was necessary and disagreements became heated at times, the council was united in applauding Spofford and his organization for the work he does and the organization’s track record for safety and professionalism.
Councilor Richard Tripp said he saw the stirrings of outrage and concern on social media but concluded they were unfounded.
“I get on Facebook every now and then. And there were a number of people in Derry who thought that they were getting these homeless people dumped on Derry. Well, it doesn’t appear to me that’s what happened,” Tripp said. “There was capacity at Granite House to take them. I applaud that because that’s a much better plan then just saying ‘get the heck out of the court yard.’”
The meeting began with a presentation from Spofford, who at times adopted a defensive tone, he said, because of comments he saw on social media, including from some council members, that were immature and insensitive.
“For 12 years we have respected and cherished this town. We have taken care of downtown while balancing that with providing services for the state’s most vulnerable folks,” Spofford said.
Spofford said the idea that someone could leave the program and wander into downtown Derry is a myth.
“I can tell you that that does not happen. It has not happened under our watch and it will not happen in the future. We have good policies and procedures, transportation. If someone wants to leave or if we ask them to leave, we get them to the next appropriate place to be,” Spofford said.
Katja Fox, director of DHHS’ Division of Behavioral Health, said by video hookup that the state was happy to partner with Granite Recovery Centers because supportive housing is at a premium.