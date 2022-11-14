A California-based firm specializing in affordable housing projects returns to the Manchester Planning Board later this week in hopes of securing approval for the third and final piece of plans that will bring nearly 200 units of affordable housing to the Queen City.

Lincoln Avenue Capital plans to tear down the old police station at 351 Chestnut St. and put up a five-story building with up to 110 apartments and a parking garage. A four-story building with up to 50 units will be built across Merrimack Street in what is currently a parking lot, and another building is planned for 80 Merrimack St.