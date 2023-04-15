4/15/23 Ivy League, a drag queen from Manchester held a story hour at Bookery Manchester on Saturday, reading three uplifting books by a favorite children's book author, Peter Thomas. Sharing a hug after the event is Andrea Houle, center, with Bradley Houle, 3. Andrea and Ivy went to Merrimack High School together.
4/15/23 Ivy League, a drag queen from Manchester held a story hour at Bookery Manchester on Saturday, reading three uplifting books by a favorite children’s book author, Peter Thomas. Enjoying the story hour, from front to back are: Rosabella Ward, 11 1/2 of Derry, Allison Baker of Derry, Valerie Sarwark of Manchester, and Asher Hailson, 3, and his dad Mike Hailson of Merrimack.
4/15/23 Proud Boys and other groups were demonstrating in front of Bookery Manchester on Elm Street in Manchester on Saturday morning before and during a scheduled story hour event at the bookstore with Ivy League, a drag queen from Manchester.
4/15/23 Chau Kelley of Hooksett was demonstrating in front of Bookery Manchester on Saturday during the story hour held by Ivy League, a drag queen from Manchester.
At Bookery Manchester on Elm Street on Saturday, Ivy League, a drag queen and Queen City resident, prepared to read her favorite childhood stories about courage, friendship and love: “The Adventures of Billy Bee,” a saga about insects who practice empathy and honorable values.
She wore lavish, glittering eye makeup and a vintage-style leopard print dress she had made herself. Toddlers, preschoolers, school-age children and their parents sat cross-legged on the floor. This was Ivy League’s first Drag Queen Storytime.
“I like to call myself an over-glorified clown,” she said. “At Pride events the biggest reaction I get (from children) is almost like being at a Disney park. The kids run up and see sparkling things.”
Ivy League, whose real-life name is Toni Mignosa, transitioned from boy to girl during high school in Merrimack, sneaking into Manchester’s Breezeway Pub on open mike night to perform “Kamikaze Drag” at age 17. With a passion for dancing, retro fashion and costume design — Bette Midler in “The Showgirl Must Go On” is her stage idol — she now performs at clubs and venues nationwide, including at community fundraisers.
Drag Queen Storytime, she said, is for kids and is not a sexualized nightclub performance. “I’m wearing more clothing than the people outside,” she said.
Outside, members and supporters of the New Hampshire Proud Boys Sons of Liberty Chapter, a group of men whose stated mission is to guard freedom and traditional and patriotic values, paced the sidewalk with placards and flags in a peaceful protest.
“I can’t believe anyone would bring their child to this,” said a woman marching in solidarity, who declined to give her name for fear of being targeted by LGBTQIA+ activists who have become aggressive in pursuit of a mission of tolerance.
“A drag queen is a fantasy sex object for grown homosexual men. I have no problem with that. But why would you bring an innocent child? It’s so inappropriate to say the least.” Her sign stated, “Drag Your Kids Outta Here.”
“If it was 18 and up we wouldn’t show up,” said a masked Proud Boy from Hudson, who goes by the name “Beast.” “We’re fathers, uncles, sons and grandfathers. They’re children. They’re very easily influenced. Give children a chance to become adults. Don’t force their hand, and don’t indoctrinate them.”
Kirstyn Niemela, a resident of Hudson, wore a T-shirt that said, “Make Story Time Great Again.”
“We need to stop grooming children,” Niemela said. “I’m gay myself and I speak out against this movement. Sexualizing children is wrong. You have 5-year-olds mutilating their bodies. Where does it end?”
Sympathizers shouted, “It’s not too late to take your kids home from sexualized story time” and “Stop Drag Queen Story Hour — It’s evil.”
Inside, Ivy League read three Billy Bee books, including one on winning.
“Just work hard and do the best you can. Make sure you believe in yourself. You’re just as special as anyone else out on that field or in that dance recital,” she told her audience of 16 youngsters.
Nicole Fresia of Nashua sat with her husband and her year-old son. “My kid just likes listening to stories,” she said. “If anything, I want him to learn to love everybody and not hate anybody for their differences.”
Emily Rodriguez of Londonderry, who came with her 2- and 5-year-old children, said, “We go to story time every Saturday. This was no different. The only thing my kids were bothered by were the people outside.”
Andrea Houle of Manchester, a therapist who works with youth experiencing gender-affirming issues, brought her children ages 5 and 3. “Some of my best friends are in the LGBTQIA+ community,” she said. “Love is love.”
As the half-hour program wound to a close, the Proud Boys disbanded. Shouting continued on the sidewalk between people for and against the event, and for or against the protesters outside.
Chau Kelley of Hooksett stood near the curb, holding a homemade poster, “Have Jesus as kids’ role model! Have Buddha as kids’ role model! Not Drag Queens.”
Two loitering strangers pushed Kelley, grabbed her other signs, “Peaceful Protest” and “#1Loudvoice,” hurling them to the ground. Nearby a police cruiser slowed to a stop.
“I’m just a concerned citizen,” Kelley, a teacher who grew up in Vietnam, said. “I love children. They’re going to be my future leaders, my senators, my president. This act (at Bookery Manchester) looks normal and innocent. But there’s a war to take over children’s minds.”
“We got a call yesterday that said prepare for violence,” said Bookery’s store manager, Cassie Mosher, who believes drag queen story hours are humanizing for children. “It shows kids diversity is OK. Being yourself is OK,” she said. “Why not introduce them so they have the patience, understanding and empathy that this world really lacks?”