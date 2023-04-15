230416-news-dragqueenstoryhour-017.JPG

At Bookery Manchester on Elm Street on Saturday, Ivy League, a drag queen and Queen City resident, prepared to read her favorite childhood stories about courage, friendship and love: “The Adventures of Billy Bee,” a saga about insects who practice empathy and honorable values.

She wore lavish, glittering eye makeup and a vintage-style leopard print dress she had made herself. Toddlers, preschoolers, school-age children and their parents sat cross-legged on the floor. This was Ivy League’s first Drag Queen Storytime.