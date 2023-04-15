 Skip to main content
Drag Queen Storytime comes to Elm Street amid citizens for and against

Ivy League, a drag queen from Manchester
Ivy League, a drag queen from Manchester, held a story hour at Bookery Manchester on Saturday, reading three books by a favorite children's book author, Peter Thomas.

Ivy League, a drag queen from Manchester held a story hour
 Ivy League, a drag queen from Manchester held a story hour at Bookery Manchester on Saturday, reading three uplifting books by a favorite children's book author, Peter Thomas. Enjoying the story hour, from front to back are: Rosabella Ward, 11 1/2 of Derry, Allison Baker of Derry, Valerie Sarwark of Manchester, and Asher Hailson, 3, and his dad Mike Hailson of Merrimack.

At Bookery Manchester on Elm Street on Saturday, Ivy League, a drag queen and Queen City resident, prepared to read her favorite childhood stories about courage, friendship and love: “The Adventures of Billy Bee,” a saga about insects who practice empathy and honorable values.

She wore lavish, glittering eye makeup and a vintage-style leopard print dress she had made herself. Toddlers, preschoolers, school-age children and their parents sat cross-legged on the floor. This was Ivy League’s first Drag Queen Storytime.

Proud Boys and other groups were demonstrating in front of Bookery Manchester on Elm Street in Manchester on Saturday morning before and during a scheduled story hour event at the bookstore with Ivy League, a drag queen from Manchester.
Chau Kelley of Hooksett
Chau Kelley of Hooksett was demonstrating in front of Bookery Manchester on Saturday during the story hour held by Ivy League, a drag queen from Manchester.
Ivy League, a drag queen from Manchester
 Ivy League, a drag queen from Manchester held a story hour at Bookery Manchester on Saturday, reading three uplifting books by a favorite children's book author, Peter Thomas. Sharing a hug after the event is Andrea Houle, center, with Bradley Houle, 3. Andrea and Ivy went to Merrimack High School together.
Ivy League, a drag queen from Manchester
Ivy League, a drag queen from Manchester held a story hour at Bookery Manchester on Saturday, reading three uplifting books by a favorite children's book author, Peter Thomas.

An error occurred