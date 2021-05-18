An unpermitted sober-living home goes before the Manchester Planning Board on Thursday, with the owner signaling a willingness to bend his we-are-family objection to regulatory oversight of at least one of his homes.
Into Action Sober Living has presented the Manchester Planning Board with three options that would allow the company to continue operating a triple decker at 273 Dubuque St., the location of a men-only sober living home, where recovering substance users provide support to one another.
In the past, Into Action has maintained that its sober living homes fall within the city definition of a family and require no more permits or regulatory action than that of a family dwelling.
On Thursday, the Manchester Planning Board will hold a public hearing on an application for a site plan and conditional use permit for congregate housing at the location. Such an action would require a vote by the board.
“We are standing firm that we are a family,” said Jonathan Gerson, co-owner of Into Action. “But in an effort of compromise we’re going ahead to try to cooperate and make it work using congregate housing.”
Meanwhile, a vocal opponent of Into Action’s efforts to operate a sober living house on the other side of the city on Orange Street warned that the Planning Board could open all city neighborhoods up to unregulated sober homes.
“This is just an attempt by them to evade the rules,” said Richard Girard, an Orange Street resident and former alderman and school board member running for mayor.
“If the board agrees that they meet the definition of family under the zoning ordinance, then the board will have legitimized each and every illegal ‘sober’ living facility currently operating and will be unable to stop them or new ones from operating,” Girard said.
Into Action is asking the Planning Board to take one of three actions:
Treat the 15 residents and three unpaid house managers as a family, which would require no further action. The city’s codes define a family as “a group of individuals, whether or not related, living together in a dwelling unit in a structured relationship constituting an organized housekeeping unit.”
Issue a reasonable accommodation under the federal Fair Housing Act. The federal law calls for such accommodations to avoid discrimination against disabled people; the federal government represents people in recovery as disabled for discrimination purposes. City officials don’t believe they have ever received such a request.
Recognize the home as congregate housing, which is allowed by right in the R-3 district where it is located. The city defines congregate housing as on-site services that support independent living with congregate meals being the minimum level of service. The Planning Board would have to issue a conditional-use permit.
Gerson said a decision by the Planning Board on one of the options does not cancel out the others.
“I don’t think you necessarily can’t be a family and congregate housing at the same time,” he said.
Gerson said he does not believe there is neighborhood opposition to the Dubuque Street project. He said the company’s lawyer has said that a Planning Board decision on the Dubuque Street property would not bind the city on how it approaches the controversial Orange Street project.
Girard points to an earlier action by the state fire marshal, whose office designated the property as a rooming house in order to avoid installation of a costly sprinkler system. He said Into Action can’t now ask for approval as congregate housing when the fire marshal determined it was a rooming house.
Into Action’s lawyer has said the Dubuque Street operation is not a rooming house, and the categorization was that of the fire marshal, not the city.
Gerson said he is preparing an application for a variance for 296 Orange St., an 11-woman home in a more restrictive R-2 zone. That should go to the Zoning Board of Adjustment in June, he said.
The city has issued two citations against Into Action over 296 Orange St., claiming it is in ongoing violation of the city’s zoning code. An initial hearing is scheduled in Manchester District Court for May 27.