A proposal from a Manchester alderman to eliminate language from a city ordinance he believes hinders efforts by local police to remove homeless people from public property has cleared its first hurdle.
Alderman at Large Joe Kelly Levasseur argues Manchester city ordinance 130.13 (A), which prohibits camping on public property without advance written permission, never should have been amended to say police will enforce the prohibition “only when the individual is on public property and there is an available overnight shelter.”
“We need to stop handcuffing our police with respect to removing vagrants from public property,” Levasseur said. “We never should have added this language to our own ordinance. I am hoping we can now fix this mistake.”
Levasseur is asking aldermen to strike the verbiage “and there is an available overnight shelter” and related language from the ordinance so it simply reads, “The Manchester Police shall enforce this camping section only when the individual is on public property.”
Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Public Safety, Health & Traffic, specifically Aldermen Pat Long, Bill Barry and Crissy Kantor — voted Monday to move the proposal along to the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen for a “strong discussion” with City Solicitor Emily Rice on Tuesday night. That meeting gets underway at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said Sunday he supports the idea behind Levasseur’s request.
Manchester mayoral candidate Jay Ruais issued a statement Monday saying the city ordinance as currently written limits law enforcement’s ability to remove those attempting to set up encampments on public property.
“We have a significant homelessness crisis in our city, and it is impacting the community at large,” Ruais said. “
What we cannot do is govern in fear of lawsuits, and I support this proposed ordinance change.”
Levasseur says there is already a state statute on the books, 236:58 Camping Restricted, that says, “No person shall pitch a tent or place or erect any other camping device or sleep on the ground within the public right-of-way or on public property unless permission is received from the governing board of the governmental authority having jurisdiction over such public right-of-way or property.”
In 2020, state officials cited NH RSA 236:58 Camping Restricted to have homeless campers removed from the Hillsborough County Superior Court grounds in Manchester.