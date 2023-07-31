A proposal from a Manchester alderman to eliminate language from a city ordinance he believes hinders efforts by local police to remove homeless people from public property has cleared its first hurdle.

Alderman at Large Joe Kelly Levasseur argues Manchester city ordinance 130.13 (A), which prohibits camping on public property without advance written permission, never should have been amended to say police will enforce the prohibition “only when the individual is on public property and there is an available overnight shelter.”