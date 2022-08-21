Two branches: Pet Partner Therapy and pet-related community services.
Jerilee Zezula remembers a recent pet food delivery for ElderPet. “The volunteer delivered the food, but found out that the owner had passed on,” Zezula said. “But the neighbor across the hall adopted the animal.” After an application process, the deceased senior’s neighbor also qualified for free surplus pet food, one of the services of ElderPet.
That sense of stepping up, of helping someone in need, is at the heart of the mission at ElderPet.
Zezula is the founder and a current board member of ElderPet, an organization working to foster the bond between pets and their people, as long as they both shall live. The organization is 40 this year and busier than ever.
Zezula worked as a veterinarian before taking a position teaching Animal Sciences at the former Thompson School of Applied Sciences at the University of New Hampshire’s Durham campus. She had developed a Small Animal Care program, but the school had no hands-on animal care facility, so she bused students to the New Hampshire SPCA in Stratham. They learned grooming and practiced behavior checks on the shelter animals.
“In the ‘80s, pet therapy was just getting started, and everyone was going into the nursing homes,” Zezula recalled. “The shelter asked us to bring teams into a local facility. We had no staff, no money.” But the attraction of connecting vulnerable people with animals was strong, so they did it anyway.
Her then-students went to the shelter, chose an appropriate animal, and practiced grooming skills on their chosen pet, then took them to a local nursing home to brighten the elders’ day. The program was a success.
At that time, there was also a “brouhaha” about having pets in elderly housing, Zezula recalled. “New Hampshire passed its state law before the federal law passed,” she said. Her students again rose to the challenge, developing a manual for managers of senior housing complexes.
And her students began, on their own impetus, delivering surplus pet food to older pet owners on a tight budget.
“We were doing so many things,” Zezula recalled.
In 2004 the program became a 501 © (3) nonprofit. Soon after, it affiliated with Pet Partners, a national program. Zezula was already using Pet Partners’ guidelines to train handlers, so it was a natural fit.
Team chemistry
But not every pet-human team is a natural fit for therapy services, Zezula added.
“When we do our evaluations, we are adamant — they are a team. The animal has to enjoy what they’re doing as well as the human.”
She and the board have had to reject a couple of teams over the years, she said. “The people came through with highly-trained obedience dogs, and that’s fine, but we determined that the dog was behaving for them.” Other animals are simply not ready to be placed in a therapy setting, she said.
With Pet Partners, her students moved into the evaluation area, doing role-playing with the potential teams. While cats and dogs are predominant, the group has also worked with birds, llamas and even horses, she observed. The program eventually morphed into using community volunteers instead of students.
Community outreach
ElderPet is a Community Partner with Pet Partners. The agency has also continued its Community Outreach Services, connecting low-income elders with pet food, pet meds, and even low-interest loans for medical services.
Clients for the outreach service already have their pets when they reach out to ElderPet, or are reached out to, Zezula said. “When they retire, they are on a fixed income, and their pets’ problems become more expensive,” she said. An operation that might have been a no-brainer while they were working becomes more than they can handle.
Zezula had seen and worked with low-income clients during her years as a vet. After she retired from UNH in 2009, she began researching grants, writing grants, and obtaining grants for her clients and their furry friends. These were initially for the no-interest loans pool. Later the longterm medication assistance program was started, because older people tend to have older pets, “and they’ll have these problems for the rest of their lives.” The cap for the loans is $1,000, but ElderPet and the veterinarian help to work out a payment plan for the rest, she said.
The community volunteers continue to deliver pet food once a month to qualified clients. Some medications are also available, again to qualified clients.
The pet therapy service also continues, with vetted teams going into libraries, schools (for both reading coaching and behavior issues), elderly housing and hospitals. They are also available for crisis care in situations such as floods and fires, according to Zezula. Not every team fits every facility, and she and the board work to make sure there’s a good fit. “They need to go where they’re comfortable,” she stressed. But with between 20 and 30 venues at a given time, that’s not a problem.
“Some even go with the Pease Greeters,” she said with a smile.
ElderPet serves northern Massachusetts, southern Maine, and the New Hampshire Seacoast and Strafford County. They currently have 60 teams in the field, and reevaluate the pairs every two years. They have seven current volunteers with the pet food and medication delivery service. They deliver solely to shut-ins, Zezula said, explaining that most food pantries now carry pet food and people who are mobile can access them.
Helping hearts
As elders live longer, the needs have increased. The ElderPet board members comb the Internet for grants. But people with a heart for animals also find ElderPet on their own, she added. “Last year, a group we’d never heard of decided to have a golf tournament for us,” she said. “They raised $9,000 and it kept us going.”
She doesn’t expect to be out of a retirement gig any time soon. How important are pets to elders? “Really important,” Zezula said, “especially for the ones who live by themselves. Their pets are a reason to get up in the morning. If they’re living alone, that’s all that they have.”
For more information, to volunteer or to donate, visit elderpet.org.