Six months earlier than expected, the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter will receive an occupancy permit for its new emergency shelter on Spring Street — possibly as early as Friday.
Although the emergency shelter at the former Sacred Heart School building was planned to open in the summer of 2021, because of the pandemic and the need for social distancing at other shelters in the region, the renovation schedule was fast-tracked, said Michael Reinke, executive director of the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter.
“It is really amazing,” Reinke said Thursday of the quick turnaround.
After pushing up its renovation schedule, the new emergency shelter at 35 Spring St. will be able to accommodate up to two dozen people in time for the holidays.
Once the entire project is complete next year, it is expected to provide about 91 beds for those in the Greater Nashua region, he said.
“Our goal with the emergency shelter is really just to get people out of the cold as quickly as possible and then get them on to the next step,” Reinke said.
The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter previously signed a 40-year lease with the Diocese of Manchester to use the former Catholic school building on Spring Street. Since then, a significant fundraising campaign has been underway to help pay for the renovations.
The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter has two residential buildings offering about 45 emergency shelter beds. Because of social-distancing requirements, that number has been reduced in recent months.
“Most shelters tend to be a dorm of bunk beds because you are trying to optimize the number of people you can squeeze in,” Reinke said. “But now, that is just a recipe for people getting infected.”Early opening
If the occupancy permit is in hand on Friday, Reinke said, beds will be assembled on Saturday, and the shelter will start accepting people soon after. Reinke was unsure exactly how many beds will be available immediately — somewhere from 13 to 28, he said.
The last COVID-19 relief bill provided some funding for the city of Nashua to assist shelters, which enabled the Spring Street facility to open early, Reinke said.
The four-story, 20,000-square foot building, constructed in 1893, is the oldest standing Catholic elementary school in Nashua.
A grant helped convert the basement floor into a shelter that will keep individuals spread out.. It also has four air filters with UV lights in both sleeping areas, Reinke said.
The larger $5 million renovation project not yet complete will include a fourth-floor area for longer-term residents, a second-floor area reserved for children to play, educational space for classes or meetings, third-floor living for families and a restricted living section for single men.
Aside from converting classrooms into residential space, the renovations included the removal of lead paint and asbestos and the installation of an elevator to make the facility handicap-accessible.
The soup kitchen is leasing the space for $1 a year, though the shelter is responsible for all of the renovations and maintenance of the building.
All of the emergency shelter operations eventually will be consolidated at the new site, though the soup kitchen facility will remain on Quincy Street.
In Manchester, officials there have been working to find emergency shelter for some of its homeless population. It was recently announced that the former Manchester police headquarters on Chestnut Street will be used as a temporary emergency winter homeless shelter in the Queen City.
“We don’t seem to have the same issues that Manchester has and I am not exactly sure why,” Reinke said, who did acknowledge that on most nights, all of the NSKS beds are full.Helping the homelessNext door at the Saint Patrick Parish, 29 Spring St. in Nashua, volunteers have spearheaded an initiative to serve coffee to the homeless each morning. The drop-in coffee hours take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays in the foyer of the parish center.
Typically, about 35 to 50 people stop by the parish each morning for coffee, according to Michael Kerper, pastor at Saint Patrick Parish.
“It is a very simple concept, but it has been very successful,” said Kerper. “This really fills a gap in Nashua and it is kind of a launching pad to get these individuals moving during the day. It is also enlightening to realize there are people who are here in the morning who somehow disappear into the night.”
The coffee time helps build a community among the city’s homeless, said Kerper, who is pleased that the emergency shelter next door will be able to open its facility early to help those less fortunate this winter.
The opening of the new emergency shelter in Nashua coincides with the 30th Annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, which is a day of remembrance on the Winter Solstice for those who died because of homelessness.
“We will gather differently this year due to COVID-19, but we won’t let the homeless be forgotten,” Alderman Tom Lopez said of the Nashua event being organized for Monday. “We will have a small ceremony of solidarity at City Hall, which will be recorded.”
Anyone wishing to have the name of someone who has passed away read as part of the ceremony may email Lopez at Lopezt@nashuanh.com.