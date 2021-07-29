CONCORD -- The Endowment for Health awarded more than $3.4 million in grants since the start of the pandemic, supporting projects focused on communities and organizations working to alleviate the health, social and economic impacts of COVID-19.
“The Endowment’s resources have been focused in large part toward stabilization of the health care workforce, emergency operating support for community-serving organizations, and expanded advocacy to address the disparities laid bare by the pandemic,” said Endowment for Health President Dr. Yvonne Goldsberry in a statement.
Since the start of the Pandemic, the endowment awarded $3,461,627 representing 87 grants to 47 organizations with an average award size of $40,000.
The following grants are a sampling of recently funded projects:
National Alliance on Mental Illness-New Hampshire, New Hampshire Family Network Expansion Project -- $157,237.
Makin' It Happen Coalition for Resilient Youth Inc., New Hampshire Suicide Prevention Strategic Plan Development -- $17,100.
New Hampshire Children's Trust Inc., Family Resource Center Elevation and Access Project -- $37,000.
Family Support New Hampshire, Strategic Planning to Strengthen NH's Network of Family Resource Centers -- $24,450.
Foundation for Healthy Communities, Health Licensure Review Project -- $12,500.
Community Health Institute/JSI Research & Training, Health Care Workforce State Plan -- $35,189.
New Hampshire Public Health Association, Advocating for the NH Health System -- $75,000.
New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, Sustaining NH Public Health Association -- $75,000.
New Hampshire Legal Assistance -- $25,000.
New Hampshire Community Loan Fund, Housing for Families and Borrower Stabilization Fund -- $75,000.
New Futures, COVID-19: Health Care Provider Stabilization Support Campaign -- $25,000.
Local United Ways, Emergency Operating Support for COVID-19 Response -- $210,000.
Disabilities Rights Center, Inc., Special Education and COVID-19 project -- $20,000.
New Hampshire Hunger Solutions, Public Awareness Tools to End Child and Family Hunger -- $20,000.
Manchester Neighborhood Housing Services Inc., Shelter Adaptation Support Project -- $20,000.
Corporation for Supportive Housing, Plan for the Council for Housing Stability -- $20,000.