Families in Transition has hired new leadership team members over the past several months, including two new chief executives who joined the organization this month to guide the organization’s Philanthropy, Volunteer, and Human Resources departments. Other director-level roles have been created or filled over the past several months.
“The continued advancement of our leadership team gives me great confidence in the organization’s future,” said Maria Devlin, President & CEO of Families in Transition (FIT). “We have built a strong team of experienced and knowledgeable professionals who are bringing new and exciting developments in our mission to prevent and break the cycle of homelessness.”
FIT came under fire late last year, after community members complained to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen about conditions at the shelter, the facility’s policies for checking in and out, and a high rate of turnover among staff.
City officials met with FIT staff to walk through the shelter, discuss current policies and procedures, and ask questions about programming and services.
Aldermen were given a full tour of the site and reviewed expectations for those who stay at the shelter.
New additions
Jeffrey Zwillenberg joins FIT as the Chief Development Officer. He will oversee the Philanthropic and Volunteer Services. Prior to joining Families in Transition, Zwillenberg served as a senior executive director for Reading Partners.
Carla Munoz is the new Chief Human Resources Officer. She brings over 25 years of experience in Human Resources, and most recently held a position at Globe Manufacturing.
Lauren Berman-Lefebvre will serve as the Director of Housing and Supportive Services. She joined the organization in November 2021, and brings over 15 years of professional experience in nonprofit management and the human services sector.
Meena Gyawali serves as the Director of Grants and Compliance. Gyawali joined the organization in October, and has over 20 years of experience working in the field of urban planning and community development.
Faith Krefft is the new Director of Food Services, and Mike Lynch will serve as Director of Shelter Operations.
Lastly, Dean Petruzzi will serve as the Director of Property Administration.
Updates and promotions
Sarah Bernier has been promoted to Director of Substance Use Services. Bernier has been with the organization for more than three years and after serving as the Willows Substance Use Treatment program manager, now has direct oversight of all recovery-related programming.
Melissa DiNoto is transitioning to Program Manager of Homeless Services. DiNoto will continue to work with people experiencing homelessness after more than eight years with Families in Transition, expanding her current work to focus on the day program for individuals at the Families in Transition Adult Emergency Shelter.
Julie Lynch has been promoted to Volunteer Operations Manager, and will work to develop relationships with community members and organizations.