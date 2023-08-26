Spanish Soccer Federation Meeting

President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales announces he will be staying as president during a meeting of Spanish Soccer Federation on Friday.

 RFEF/Handout via REUTERS

MADRID -- Soccer's world governing body FIFA suspended Spanish federation chief Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities for three months on Saturday as it investigates allegations he gave a player an unwanted kiss on the lips after Spain's women won the World Cup.

FIFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales two days ago over the incident with player Jenni Hermoso last Sunday in Sydney that has caused an uproar among players and fans. Rubiales' suspension from national and international activities takes immediate effect, it said on Saturday.