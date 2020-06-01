A licensed marriage and family therapist who practices in Dover has some tips for Granite State couples who are feeling the strain of extended stay-at-home orders on their relationships.
On Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that he is extending New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order until at least June 15.
Shane Birkel said that being together in the same household for long periods of time can cause issues for any couple, even if they normally function well together.
“What I am seeing is that people don’t get the space that they need that they usually have, the natural sort of ability to go off to work, or to go exercise, or go spend time with friends apart from their partner,” Birkel said.
“Some people want that social time with others and some people want their alone time. If you are a person who needs more of one of those things, you aren’t getting it now, so a lot of that pressure is going to your partner.”
Birkel said whatever issues couples may have had before are amplified by the amount of time they are spending together as well as the fear and anxiety that comes with going through a global health pandemic. What is normally considered a little thing – like leaving dirty socks on the bedroom floor – is triggering arguments.
Birkel says it is really important for couples to recognize that nobody can be blamed for their feelings, but they need to have boundaries for how they express those emotions.
He offers the following two tips:
• Turn a complaint into a request.
“If you feel like you are upset at your partner for something, it’s a good opportunity to make a request,” Birkel said.
• Recognize that there is no right or wrong perspective.
“The goal is understanding your partner’s perspective, not proving that you are more right than the other person,” Birkel said.
Birkel said he has been offering virtual therapy sessions for a few years now and is able to accept new clients for couples in need.
If the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing domestic violence, victims can now file protection orders online. Court officials said last week that there was a 21% drop in domestic violence petitions and a 30% drop in stalking petitions in the months of March and April.
According to an official at the communications office for the NH Judicial Branch, between March 1 and May 15, there were 826 new divorce/parenting cases filed.
During the same date range in 2019, there were 1,491 filings.