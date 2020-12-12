Operation Rescue Christmas has been underway for several weeks, but the Salvation Army says its final stretch of kettle collections is necessary to fill an increased need nationwide and here in New Hampshire.
The Salvation Army is expecting about a 50% decrease in funds raised through its red kettles this year — at a time when more than 6.5 million people are seeking financial support.
On Saturday, members of the Boy Scouts Troop 5 in Bedford stood outside Market Basket ringing bells for The Salvation Army.
“I am teaching them that, even at a young age, there is value in the habit of giving,” said Vijay Puvvadi, a Bedford parent who helped oversee the kettle-ringing.
The Scouts spent about eight hours on Saturday manning the kettle and ringing bells. Donations were steady through the afternoon.
“As we reflect and give thanks for our blessings during this time of the year, it’s also a time to think of our neighbors,” Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army, said in a statement.
“We’ve already seen a tsunami of need this year, and we don’t anticipate that changing for many months, if not years.”
Since March, The Salvation Army has served more than 100 million meals nationwide, provided more than 1.6 million nights of shelter and given emotional and spiritual care to nearly 900,000 people, Hodder said.
“Those services cannot be sustained at such unprecedented rates without generous support. We are thankful for those who help bring hope to those who might not otherwise have any.”
Boy Scouts Harshil Puvvadi and Oliver Nalenz of Bedford spent their Saturday afternoon ringing bells, reflecting on the past year and looking ahead to 2021.
“I hope it will get better,” Nalenz said.
Nalenz, 14, has not seen his extended family in quite a while but is looking forward to Christmas, when they will be together via Zoom. He is hopeful they will see each other in person in 2021.
Harshil Puvvadi, 11, said the Scouts will be out again next week.
“This is our way of helping to raise money and helping to contribute to society,” he said.
The elder Puvvadi said not only are people facing financial challenges this year, but they’re suffering emotionally too because they can’t be with their families at the holiday.
“We are going to stay home for Christmas. I know it is difficult, but it is safer for everyone,” he said.
In New Hampshire, money collected from the red kettles is used throughout the entire year to help those less fortunate in nearby communities. It is also used to help purchase Christmas gifts for families in need, holiday meals for those families who are hungry, medications and other medical expenses, according to Capt. Scott McNeil of the Salvation Army’s Manchester Corps.
“We can see the floodgates opening up,” McNeil said recently, noting people are losing their jobs, their work hours are being cut, and housing evictions might be around the corner.