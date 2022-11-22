Families in Transition-New Horizons names Maria Devlin new president, CEO

MARIA DEVLIN

 Courtesy

Hundreds of business, political, and community leaders kicked off the holiday season by attending the Families in Transition (FIT) 29th Annual Breakfast fundraiser at the Doubletree by Hilton in Manchester, raising more than $235,000 in the process to support those experiencing homelessness and food insecurity in New Hampshire.

The funds support Families in Transition emergency shelters for individuals and families, affordable and supportive housing to people experiencing or at-risk of homelessness, food programs that provide hunger relief, and other supportive services.