Hundreds of business, political, and community leaders kicked off the holiday season by attending the Families in Transition (FIT) 29th Annual Breakfast fundraiser at the Doubletree by Hilton in Manchester, raising more than $235,000 in the process to support those experiencing homelessness and food insecurity in New Hampshire.
The funds support Families in Transition emergency shelters for individuals and families, affordable and supportive housing to people experiencing or at-risk of homelessness, food programs that provide hunger relief, and other supportive services.
The breakfast was held in-person for the first time since 2019 and highlighted several people behind the scenes including the recently renovated FIT food pantry, as well as a young mom who recently moved into one of FIT’s apartment units in Manchester with her young boy.
“We come across countless stories like this one, it’s why we do what we do,” Maria Devlin, President, and Chief Executive Officer for Families in Transition said in a statement. “Through funds raised at this event, we will be able to continue all efforts to extend a hand to those needing some extra assistance in shifting to permanent housing. I like to say we support our participants in contributing to their community once stable housing is achieved. It’s an honor to work with participants and I am deeply touched by the outpouring of support from the annual breakfast.”
Organizers say the need for FIT programs and essential services has risen and continues to be significant. Donations to nonprofits have decreased in recent months, but the economic challenges have resulted in more people seeking help, which puts a strain on the service programs offered by FIT.
“We deeply value the community partners who have leaned into these challenges facing so many people,” said Stephanie Savard, Chief External Relations Officer with Families in Transition. “The winter months add more strain to the limited resources we are able to offer. Our emergency shelters are already at capacity, and we haven’t yet hit the coldest weeks of the season. The funds raised through the annual breakfast will ensure we can continue our efforts to care for those who come to us for safety and shelter.”
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig attended the breakfast, praising FIT’s efforts.
“I am deeply grateful for the tireless efforts of the dedicated group of staff and volunteers at Families in Transition,” said Craig in a statement. “The work they do to support our most vulnerable makes a tremendous difference, and it wouldn’t be possible without the generosity and support of our community.”