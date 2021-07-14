A free hot meal — long the mainstay of the New Horizons soup kitchen/homeless shelter in Manchester — is no longer available for anyone who shows up at the Manchester Street shelter looking for one, Families in Transition said this week.
Rather, only people housed in FiT shelters receive hot meals prepared by FiT/New Horizons. Anyone else is directed to the organization’s Lake Avenue food pantry, where they can get ready-to-eat food such as prepared sandwiches, breads, pastries and produce.
FiT says the change is a new approach that provides choices for hungry and food-insecure people who feel uncomfortable visiting a homeless shelter to eat.
The pantry is open until 4 p.m. and closed on weekends. The New Horizons soup kitchen had provided an evening hot meal seven days a week.
“Everyone we serve is saying ‘I haven’t eaten all day’ or even for days,” said Henry Demers, co-founder of Harmony Home, a Christian-oriented outreach to people who live on the streets.
Families in Transition, which took over New Horizons in 2018, had to close the soup kitchen last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Initially, FiT provided meals to selected homeless camps. Then it provided ready-to-eat meals in containers to those who showed up at the Manchester Street shelter.
FiT spokesman Kyle Chumas said the organization stopped the meals in May when the new food pantry formally opened. About 30 people a day use the FiT pantry, about half of whom are homeless, said Meghan Shea, chief program officer.
The pantry allows people access to all foods by appointment on a biweekly basis, and people can pick up perishables and ready-to-eat foods on a daily basis without appointment. People who are really in need can ask for dry foods such as canned goods, Shea said.
Meanwhile, other organizations provide hot meals.
The Christian outreach organization 1269 Cafe provides a hot lunch seven days a week to anyone who shows up. And Harmony Home provides a breakfast and groceries.
Shea said people who have a home but are food insecure found it difficult to go to the shelter to eat a meal.
“Moving to this model allows us to meet people where they’re at,” Shea said. She said the feedback is positive — people are coming in and seeing options. On one day earlier this week, the perishables included fruits and vegetables, pastries and breads, rotisserie chicken, prepared sandwiches and cold cuts.
“In a soup kitchen, there are no options,” Shea said.
She said people can take additional food on Fridays to cover the weekend. Also, FiT is considering whether it can open at least one day on the weekends, but staffing is an issue, Shea said.