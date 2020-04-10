MANCHESTER - City health and safety officials say a second shelter they believe will help reduce the number of homeless individuals staying at the New Horizons shelter is expected to be ready to open next week.
Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan told members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently that a $100,000 donation from a local charitable organization will help Families In Transition-New Horizons (FIT-NH) open the second shelter at St. Casimir School on Union St. This new location is expected to help alleviate social distancing concerns at the current shelter at 199 Manchester St.
“We spent a lot of time with the shelter last week. National Guard, health department, to set up a surge facility,” Goonan told city aldermen April 7. “At St. Casimir’s, we have 40 beds there to help with spacing and social distancing. It's very packed over there still. I’m very surprised we haven’t had more positives, I don’t think we’ve really had any there yet, but it’s a very big concern.”
FIT/New Horizons received a $100-thousand-dollar grant from a local charitable organization to respond to the various needs at the New Horizons Shelter and Soup Kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be used, in part, to pay for hiring an expanded staff to implement emergency response, 24/7 staffing needs and support a plan to provide safe surroundings for individuals at the shelter.
“We have developed plans to temporarily open and operate a new location to better protect our participants, decreasing the numbers of people in one location and improving opportunities for social distancing,” said Cathy Kuhn, Chief Strategy Officer for FIT-NH, in a statement. “Frankly, I’m not sure how we would be able to move forward with this response plan if we didn’t have the funds to help us staff this temporary facility while we need around the clock presence. Our donor has gone above and beyond with a timely gift that gives us new opportunity to protect our most vulnerable population.”
“This donor, who chose to remain anonymous, has always been a reliable and deeply generous partner of our activities each year, but this donation comes at a time when we were struggling to find solutions to our manpower shortage with implementing a 24/7 staffing strategy,” said Lisa Allard, Chief Financial Officer for FIT-NH, in a statement. “Now we can say we are hiring and would ask anyone interested in working with our great team to reach out to us as we are looking for help right away.”
“I spoke with New Horizons, they are ready to go,” said Goonan. “We expect by Monday that facility should be ready to open. That was big. The National Guard did a great job.”
According to city health officials, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services is working on a plan to use local hotels across New Hampshire to house homeless individuals who cannot return to congregate living due to quarantine.
According to a memo provided to aldermen by city heath officials, FIT-NH is currently implementing the following practice at its homeless shelter to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to staff and residents:
-All clients are verbally screened at the entrance to the shelter for symptoms and are given facemasks and referred to the onsite CMC Healthcare for the Homeless Clinic ASAP if they screen positive for symptoms.
-All clients are sleeping head-to-toe to reduce contact.
-All clients are utilizing hand sanitizer and washing hands before meals and as often as possible.
-Cleaning and disinfectant protocols have been significantly intensified.
-To limit traffic into the shelter, they have suspended the provision of hot meals to anyone who is not staying in the shelter.
-Stopped visitors and volunteers to the shelter.
-Opening dorms early in order to prevent large congregations of people downstairs during check-in.