Five Manchester homeless people have died in the last month and a half, a tally that advocates for the homeless say is higher than normal and lacks explanation.
The deaths have taken place in tents and hospital beds.
Three involved suspected overdoses, according to a tally provided by the Manchester Fire Department. The father of a fourth told the Union Leader that his son died of an overdose and was often homeless.
The body of a fifth person was found in the Merrimack River, and officials are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine a cause of death.
Just this month, American Medical Response, the city’s ambulance provider, reported that overdoses — both fatal and non-fatal — were up in June in both Manchester and Nashua over June 2020. AMR said the overdoses point to a resurgence in opioid use and availability.
Heidi Brouillette, who was 39, died at the homeless camp off West Hancock Street near the Merrimack River on June 27, according to Manchester police.
Her obituary reads that “despite the challenges Heidi faced she always tried to remain positive and was willing and ready to help others in need.”
A woman named Tiffany said Brouillette was one of her best friends. She said Brouillette died in her tent of an overdose. Tiffany said Brouillette had been clean for five years but resumed drug use a few months ago.
“I feel like you never leave and you never escape it,” said Tiffany, who is 32. “People leave to go and get clean, and Manchester sucks them back in.”
People who work with the homeless said the jump in deaths is unusual.
At 1269 Cafe, a Christian-oriented shelter and recovery center, the names of a couple of dozen people who died in 2021 are listed on a poster in the dining room. The list includes homeless people as well as others associated with the outreach ministry.
“It’s just heartbreaking,” said co-founder Mary Chevalier. “It’s one face we’re not going to see at lunch anymore. Dead people don’t recover. It’s one person who doesn’t get the opportunity to find their way out of addiction.”
Included on the poster is “Ryan B.” That refers to Ryan Braley, 27, the only one of the five whose death is not officially associated with drug use.
His body was found on the Merrimack River on July 7. Authorities are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine a cause of death, according to Manchester police spokeswoman Heather Hamel.
Nothing criminal is suspected with any of the five deaths, and causes of the deaths for all five are pending, she said.
Braley’s body was discovered the same day that the fire department responded to the call of a deceased man at the downtown parking garage across from Victory Park. Police identified him as Andrew T. “Andy” Pike.
In his obituary, his family said Pike, 27, died of an apparent overdose. He played football at West High School and hoped to begin training in automobile mechanics this fall.
“He desperately sought validation, love, companionship, and friendship each day of his life, yet many times felt depressed, alone and lonely,” the tribute reads.
The day before those two deaths, Shayne Henderson, 27, died in a hospital/hospice, his father said in an electronic message.
Henderson graduated from West in 2012, where he participated in the Navy ROTC. He later earned certificates in retail management and automotive, according to his obituary.
Herbert Ainsworth said his son was found in a drug house. He said his son could have lived with his family, but he chose the street.
“Drug use separated us,” Ainsworth wrote in an instant message. He said the city’s policy of closing homeless camps doesn’t help address homelessness because people find other places to go.
At Harmony Home, which provides ministry and support to the homeless, co-founder Henry Demers said the spate of deaths in a short time frame is unusual.
“I think the batch of recent fentanyl is deadly,” Demers messaged to a reporter. And he said some people overdose intentionally.
Meanwhile, changes at Families in Transition/New Horizons mean that some people aren’t eating enough, he said.
Under Mayor Joyce Craig, the city has adopted a policy of closing homeless camps on city land if there is space in city shelters.
According to Families in Transition spokesman Kyle Chumas, the New Horizons adult shelter is nearly full, averaging between 120 to 125 residents a night. The maximum capacity is 138.
The director of homeless initiatives for the city would not be interviewed for this story, but sent an email to the Union Leader.
Schonna Green said the city will continue its work with partners to provide housing and support services to the homeless. Green said the city will continue with outreach efforts and Safe Station.
A reporter sent questions to Craig’s chief of staff, Lauren Smith, who replied with Green’s comments.
The fifth to die, Kevin Gamache, 44, lost his battle to drug addiction on May 31, according to his obituary. He won the state wrestling champion title in seventh grade and played baseball and soccer. Police said his body was found in a homeless camp off Taylor Street.
He was good at the grill, hysterically funny and the father of a daughter who lives in Florida, the obituary read.