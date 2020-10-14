A Nashua woman has hired an attorney and filed an appeal with the city after her “Save Women’s Sports” flag was removed from the citizen flag pole in front of City Hall.
“I think that it is really sad that defending a woman’s ability to defend their own sports would be twisted around to calling it transphobic,” said Beth Scaer of Nashua, who was granted permission to fly a “Save Women’s Sports” flag until Oct. 17 on the citizen flag pole.
Scaer said she, alongside her husband and three friends, raised the flag on Saturday morning and learned that it was removed by city workers Sunday morning after complaints were made to city leaders. The flag reads: "Save Women’s Sports, woman = adult human female."
“Men are bigger, stronger and they have bigger bones and bigger muscles. There is a reason we have sex-segregated sports,” she said.
Save Women’s Sports is a coalition that seeks to preserve biology-based eligibility standards for participation in female sports, according to its website, which describes the group as an ally of female sports.
The flag was raised to bring awareness to Selina’s Run, a virtual event taking place from Oct. 17-24 to raise funds for the organization and support Selina Soule, a Connecticut woman who was one of the first females to speak out against biological males competing in women’s sports at the high school level after she was forced to compete against biological males in high school track.
“She is a very, very brave young woman at such a young age to stand up for herself and for other women,” said Scaer.
Jenn Morton, an Amherst resident, described the Save Women’s Sports organization as a "trans-exclusionary radical feminists" group. Their premise is that transgender women are not women and should not be participating in women's sports, according to Morton, who was one of several people to contact the mayor’s office on Saturday evening requesting that the flag be removed.
“Nashua is a welcoming city and it has made many strides with that over the years. Human rights in the city of Nashua is a priority, and when I saw the flag and that slogan, I just thought that something should be done,” said Morton.
She said one of her biggest concerns was that a transgender person might arrive at City Hall Plaza on Sunday for the weekly farmer’s market and see the flag. She had already organized an effort to get transgender supporters to stand under the flag with supportive signs on Sunday morning, but the flag had already been removed.
“That flag goes against everything that Nashua had been working for,” added Morton.
Scaer’s attorney, Richard Lehmann, argued in a letter to Mayor Jim Donchess that the decision to remove the flag was a direct response to criticism of the content of Scaer’s expressive activity, which Lehmann claims is an illegal and unconstitutional act of censorship under the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution.
“The city does not need to permit members of the public to display flags on the citizens flag pole, but once it decides to do so, it must allow members of the public to do so without being subjected to viewpoint discrimination,” said Lehmann, maintaining the citizen flag pole is a designated public forum.
He claims the city’s actions, by removing Scaer’s flag, is a clear constitutional violation that should not be permitted. He requested that the flag be permitted to fly again.
Brenna Connolly, president of the Greater Nashua Young Democrats, defended the removal of the flag.
“This kind of thing is happening every day, in every city and town across the country. I’m proud of the rapid response from our community, and hopeful that Nashua can inspire others to stand up for their neighbors,” said Connolly.
Scaer’s husband, Stephen Scaer, said the fact that the flag was removed so quickly underscores that it’s unsafe to even suggest that a woman is a biological female.
“Women are losing spots on the podium, but what will happen to them if they or their parents speak out? They would be labeled as transphobic haters, ostracized and they would risk being blackballed from colleges and future employment,” he said, explaining that by celebrating Soule’s courage, it may inspire other female athletes to speak out before women’s sports disappear.