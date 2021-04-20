On hearing of the conviction of the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd in May 2020, local racial justice activists said their relief was tempered by the knowledge of how much work remains, including in New Hampshire.
“This is not justice,” said Jordan Thompson of Nashua’s Black Lives Matter chapter. “Justice would be George Floyd still alive and breathing.”
Thompson said it was a relief to see some accountability for Derek Chauvin, the former officer now convicted of murdering Floyd. But Thompson and James McKim, president of the Manchester NAACP, said the relief came only because so many other deaths of Black people at the hands of police have passed without consequences for the officers.
“The jury simply validated what we already knew,” Thompson said.
The evidence in Floyd’s death seemed clear, McKim said, but in more ambiguous cases, an officer might not have been convicted — might not have been charged with a crime at all.
“A number of us are breathing a bit of a sigh of relief,” McKim said. “But I’m under no illusion that there will be cases in the future that will not turn out this way.”
“I feel as though I can breathe a sigh of relief only briefly because I know there’s still work to be done,” said Ronelle Tshiela of Black Lives Matter Manchester. She worries people will want to close the book on racial justice activism after almost a year of marches, vigils and online advocacy.
“Some people are going to stop paying attention. Some people are going to stop showing up,” Tshiela said. At a vigil on Saturday night in Manchester to mourn the shooting death of Daunte Wright by a police officer in a Minneapolis suburb, Tshiela said it was clear people were tired.
Issues at the State House
Advocacy in the State House has become exhausting too, Tshiela said.
She sat on the governor’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency, and was frustrated to see legislators ignore what she saw as the most consequential recommendations of the commission.
“We are literally getting laughed at and ridiculed by our state legislators,” she said. “It is extremely normal for state legislators to behave like children.”
McKim said it has been frustrating to watch the Legislature dismiss police reform, and discuss bills that would ban schools from teaching about critical race theory, a philosophy that suggests racism is baked into the law and law enforcement. McKim is frustrated that idea has been branded a “divisive concept” by a bill, the language of which is included in the state budget passed by the New Hampshire House.
Having hard conversations about race is not divisive, McKim said, but a road to healing.
“We have a Legislature here in New Hampshire that is looking to silence discussion around these matters, and is looking to dictate what can and should be said, is looking to have government overstep its reach,” McKim said.
“The amount of work we have ahead of us is astronomical,” Thompson said.
But on Tuesday evening, he kept Floyd’s family in his thoughts.
“I really feel for George Floyd’s family, and the families of so many others who have been waiting for this verdict, so we can get the absolute bare minimum of accountability.”