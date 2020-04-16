Sullivan County closed on the former Eagle Times building in Claremont and is moving ahead with plans to turn it into a sober house.
County Manager Derek Ferland said Thursday a sober house connected to the Sullivan County Department of Corrections Traditional Re-entry and Inmate Life Skills, or TRAILS program, has been needed for years.
“It’s the final piece of the puzzle for the TRAILS program,” he said.
The county bought the Sullivan Street building for $325,000; the estimated construction cost to turn it into a transitional home for up to 40 people is around $2 million. The final cost will be determined soon, Ferland said, once a construction manager is hired for the project.
Ferland said the building will be self-sustaining through rent from the residents. Each resident will be required to pay $100 to $120 a week depending on their circumstances, as they continue their TRAILS drug and alcohol treatment outside of the county jail.
Ferland said there is a lack of affordable housing in the region, which makes recovery difficult for people in TRAILS.
“Not having it makes it that much more difficult for people who go through our TRAILS program who graduate and have no place to live,” he said.
People are left with the choice to couch-surf, or go back to living with the same people they were with when they got into trouble with drugs and alcohol, he said.
The residents will be required to stay clean, sober, and employed while they live in the house, Ferland said. The sober house will have treatment resources available for the residents and the county will be able to offer services such as employment training.
The county has been trying for years to get a facility like this in the community. Ferland said once it is operating, it will offer benefits to the community including a trained and ready workforce, and a path to sobriety and self-sufficiency for many people in the TRAILS program.
A plan to use the old Junior Sports League building on School Street for a sober house was scuttled when neighbors objected.