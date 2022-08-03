Goodwin Funeral Home

There’s a plan to convert the former Goodwin Funeral Home on Chestnut Street to a recovery center.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The owner of the closed Goodwin Funeral Home on Chestnut Street in Manchester hopes to change the use of the property to allow a halfway house with 30 residents.

The funeral home, which has been operating since 1874, closed in October 2020.