The owner of the closed Goodwin Funeral Home on Chestnut Street in Manchester hopes to change the use of the property to allow a halfway house with 30 residents.
The funeral home, which has been operating since 1874, closed in October 2020.
The planning board would have to approve the change of use to congregate housing. The plan will be heard at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The use is allowed in the R-3 Zoning District.
Live Free Recovery Services in Keene will operate the program, according to the application. The level of care is known as clinically managed halfway house, which is designed to help clients “reintegrate into society and the workforce with additional support.”
Some programs include employment services, anger management, recovery mentoring/relapse prevention, peer recovery coaching, care coordination, access to childcare, transportation, sober housing and other support services, according to the application.
“Clients will begin to explore job opportunities and spend time in the community as they progress through treatment,” the application reads. “Clinical staff will help prepare clients to become self-sufficient in the community.” The service is covered by Medicaid and licensed through the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The program offers at least five hours of low-intensity substance abuse disorder treatment, which includes individual, group and family therapy, medication management, and psychoeducation. Clients will be assessed and offered medication-assisted treatment as needed and recommended by the medical staff. This is done in conjunction with counseling and other treatment services, according to the application.
“The clients we will service have had difficulty in the past with applying recovery skills, self-efficacy, or lack of connection to the community systems of work, education, or family life,” the application reads. “Clients engaged in this level of care are expected to engage in employment or academic pursuits while working toward successful completion of the program.”
The plans call for 15 double occupancy rooms for a total of 30 residents over three levels. Other rooms in the 13,344-square-foot building include a dining hall, kitchen, offices, meeting rooms, laundry, lounge and men’s and women’s bathrooms. A “lower level” includes group spaces and the second floor includes a kitchenette and small dining room.
The property includes 24 parking spaces, but most in the program will rely on public transportation.
The treatment team will include counselor aides and group living workers available on site 24 hours a day.
Random drug screening will be conducted.
Live Free Recovery Services operates properties in Keene and Manchester. The company, which has multiple sober homes across New Hampshire, uses and applies 12-step programs in all of its properties, according to its website.
CEO Ryan Gagne could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
The application includes “good neighbors policies” to ensure neighbors are not disturbed.
