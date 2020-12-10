The former Manchester police headquarters on Chestnut Street will be used as a temporary emergency winter homeless shelter, according to a Families in Transition-New Horizons official.
The agreement ends a weeks-long scramble to find accommodations for the city's homeless during the inclement months ahead.
In a memo to Manchester aldermen, CEO Maria Devlin said FIT-NH has been in talks with the owner of the property for a couple of weeks. For $18,000 a month, the organization will lease about 10,000 square feet on two floors at 351 Chestnut St., with enough space to have separate areas for day programming and beds.
The lease with 351 Chestnut Street LLC will run from Dec. 15 through April 15, 2021. Devlin expects to provide shelter for 45 to 50 people at the new location.
Devlin wrote that the winter shelter arrangement is "just one step forward."
She said plans will need to be developed for when the shelter closes in March and again for next winter.
Late last month the city’s plans to use a building at 77 Pearl St. as a temporary shelter were dashed when real estate investor Ben Gamache bought the building.
In her memo, Devlin said FIT-NH looked at the Chestnut Street location - along with several other sites across the city - when the search for a winter shelter site began back in June.
Devlin said FIT-NH previously looked at the Chestnut Street property and decided it would be hard to manage because of its size and configuration.
“However, it became clear, during our building search that other buildings in the city would not meet our sheltering needs and requirements (not enough bathrooms, or showers, not enough space). We also experienced difficulty with landlords’ willingness to lease to our organization due to our mission of serving those experiencing homelessness.”
Mayor Joyce Craig said in a statement that she was glad FIT-NH revisited the location.
Aldermen already have approved the federal funds to open and operate the shelter, Craig said. She said she hopes the board approves the short-term lease and management agreement when it meets on Tuesday.
Manchester police relocated from Chestnut Street to their current headquarters at 405 Valley St. in January 2013.
According to data collected by the Manchester Homeless Outreach Collaboration, as of Oct. 30 the city had identified a total of 431 unsheltered peoplein the Queen City since January.
Of those, 155 are considered “active” cases.
As of Nov. 30, the city had 123 shelter beds spread among three locations — FIT-NH, Angie’s Place and 1269 Cafe.
Word of the new shelter comes less than a week after a homeless man died when his tent caught fire during a snowstorm last Saturday. Gary Silver, 64, of Manchester died of smoke inhalation, an autopsy showed.
On Nov. 20, dozens of homeless people who had been staying in tents on the Hillsborough County courthouse lawn since summer were removed by state police, and a fence was erected around the grounds.
Last month, Manchester aldermen approved $1.1 million in federal Emergency Solution Grants funding for Winter Emergency Shelter operations in connection with the roughly three-month shelter lease.
The proposal involves only federal funds, not city tax dollars, officials said.
The lease agreement includes a laundry list of rules, including no loitering or camping on the property by FIT-NH staff or shelter guests, no littering, pets or smoking. The doors to the building must be locked at all times.
“We understand the issues revolving around homelessness are challenging,” Devlin wrote. “We understand that many Manchester residents are concerned, frightened, maybe fed up, and many who just want solutions for the growing homeless population. Solutions are not easy.”