GORHAM — An indoor, drive-thru mobile food pantry is poised to become a model for similar efforts throughout the state.
Held in the 14,000 square-foot former home of the Currier Trucking Corp., food recipients drove through the structure rather than around it.
Christy Langlois, the Food Bank’s food systems coordinator, has worked with owner Bob Chapman on previous mobile food pantries. But with winter coming and the demand for food still high she brainstormed with him to come up with the idea of taking the mobile food pantry indoors.
Mystyna Yackel Shappy, the Food Bank’s agency relations manager, said both the food and the volunteers can now stay dry.
As the last vehicle rolled through Chapman’s building on Nov. 19, laden with 31 pounds of food, Yackel Shappy pronounced the indoor, drive-thru mobile food pantry “a very successful model” that she hopes can be repeated elsewhere.
In the North Country, Yackel Shappy said the Food Bank has seen its presence grow in recent years, both in support of local pantries and through its own food pantries.
“And then COVID hit,” she said, which meant that the food pantries had to go outside to minimize the spread of the virus.
Since April, she said both the number and frequency of mobile food pantries has increased to as many as six a week statewide.
“We’re going to have to keep doing them until the economy gets better,” said Yackel Shappy, because “people need them.”
In the new year, the Food Bank may have to finance the mobile food pantries from its own modest annual budget, which is made up of grants and donations because the federal CARES Act money will run out.
The Food Bank is thrilled to have those funds, she said, “but we’ll have to see what happens in January.”