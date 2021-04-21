For the second year, Gov. Chris Sununu has proclaimed April 22 as CASA Appreciation Day in New Hampshire.
Sununu highlighted the statewide nonprofit's 600-plus volunteer advocates.
“Whereas throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CASA volunteers have found new ways to connect and navigated new technology in order to continue being a reassuring presence in children’s lives; and whereas as it is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Volunteer Appreciation Week, it is fitting to recognize the advocacy efforts of CASA volunteers in protecting children across the Granite State,” the official proclamation from the Governor’s desk says.
Last year, CASA of New Hampshire’s volunteers advocated for more than 1,400 children who had suffered abuse or neglect by their parents or caregivers.
CASA volunteers meet monthly with the children they are assigned to advocate for, they gather information from the child’s parents and other adults in their lives and provide judges in New Hampshire’s family courts with recommendations for what they believe to be in the child’s best interests.
“This past year has presented extraordinary challenges, but the CASA advocates and the staff, they’ve stepped up and delivered for our kids time and time again,” Sununu said in a video message.
When reported cases of child abuse and neglect plummeted at the beginning of the pandemic last year, CASA of New Hampshire said it adapted its training and recruitment practices to continue to find new volunteers and prepare them to take cases in anticipation of a possible surge of cases.
All information sessions, interviews and trainings were moved online and continue to be held that way.
“We are constantly impressed by the flexibility and adaptability displayed by our volunteers, especially over the past 13 months,” CASA of NH CEO and President Marcia Sink said in a statement.
To learn how to support or get involved with CASA, visit www.casanh.org.