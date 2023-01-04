A group behind plans for a new nonprofit community center on the city’s West Side has decided not to build it at the originally proposed site, saying the location at Parkside Avenue and Blucher Street is "simply not suitable" for the project.

The Board of Directors of the Mark Stebbins Community Center said Wednesday members voted unanimously following “several weeks of review, field research and measurements” to seek a new location for a West Side community center rather than proceed at the site near Gossler Park Elementary School and Parkside Middle School.