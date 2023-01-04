A group behind plans for a new nonprofit community center on the city’s West Side has decided not to build it at the originally proposed site, saying the location at Parkside Avenue and Blucher Street is "simply not suitable" for the project.
The Board of Directors of the Mark Stebbins Community Center said Wednesday members voted unanimously following “several weeks of review, field research and measurements” to seek a new location for a West Side community center rather than proceed at the site near Gossler Park Elementary School and Parkside Middle School.
“The topography, the traffic and the fact that we made promises to neighbors and abutters about our approach led us to the only conclusion, we have to look elsewhere,” said William Steele, chairman of the center’s Board of Directors, in a statement.
“We were not going to compromise and break promises, so we will find a location that is more suitable to the vision we have for this community center. We deeply appreciate all of the support from parents, neighbors and from the administration and staff at the two schools next door. We are undaunted and simply need to find more space.”
The center would be named after Mark Stebbins, CEO of the state’s largest architectural construction firm, who died in June 2021 at 67.
In a letter sent Wednesday to Mayor Joyce Craig and city alderman, Steele said a review of the property revealed that of the four acres of land available at the site, just over an acre actually was buildable space.
“The limits of buildable space within the property meant the committee was faced with difficult choices and potentially breaking promises made to neighbors, to those who manage the community gardens on site and to the very families we seek to serve with robust services and valued programs,” Steele wrote. “We will not break those promises, so our efforts and focus will shift to another location. That search is now underway.”
Community center leaders had promised that an existing community food garden and open green space would remain a part of the project if it moved forward. A review of the land determined space to be insufficient, without either scaling back the project or impacting the area's current use.
The center was pitched as a site to provide services for West Side children and families in a central, walkable and easy-to-get-to location, organizers say. Several service providers would be located there.
Last August, aldermen determined it was in the best interest of the city to sell the land — located at Parkside Avenue and Blucher Street, near Gossler Park Elementary School and Parkside Middle School — for $600,000 to the group looking to build the $17 million project.
A market analysis showed the land value in today’s market to be in the range of $600,000 to $750,000, according to the material submitted to city officials.
The group had said “a generous donor” committed to the $600,000 purchase price.
The Board of Directors of the Mark Stebbins Community Center has voted to formally withdraw from the purchase of the land and hopes to have a new spot on the West Side identified in the coming months..
Neighbors of the proposed center expressed concerns about the project, expected to be between 30,000 and 40,000 square feet.
Several spoke out at community meetings, saying they weren’t opposed to the work of the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester or Amoskeag Health — two anticipated tenants of the proposed center — but were angry with a lack of communication with neighbors.
The West Side, home to 25% of the city’s residents, is a high-density urban area with pockets of extreme poverty, according to information provided by the center. A survey was distributed in 10 different languages to get feedback from residents.
“Our needs assessment makes clear the West Side of Manchester would benefit from programs and activities offered by both Amoskeag Health and the Boys & Girls Club, so we will continue our efforts to find the right place,” said Diane Fitzpatrick, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, in a statement.
“I am optimistic and excited about the future,” said Kris McCracken, President & CEO of Amoskeag Health, in a statement. “We have made great progress in our plan to bring children-centered health care services and programs to families on the West Side. I am encouraged by the strong support we have received from so many people cheering us on, which makes this effort even more important to those of us working to make it a reality as soon as possible.”
Mark Stebbins and his wife, Sally, are well-known for their support of nonprofits in the Granite State, including the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, Granite United Way, Easterseals, Manchester YMCA, The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester and Waypoint.
Stebbins was chairman and CEO of Procon, a large construction firm in Hooksett. He also owned XSS Hotels, Stebbins Commercial Properties, Monarch Communities and Coolcore.