Andira Alves spoke into a microphone during a rally in support of reproductive rights Sunday outside Manchester City Hall as counter-protesters gathered on the other side of Elm Street.
“We are going to keep the energy up,” said Alves, who came to the rally from Boston. “We are not here because they are here.”
More than 70 organized in front of City Hall at noon Sunday in defense of reproductive rights to mark Women’s Equality Day, which was Friday.
The group consisted of members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation — Southern NH, Rights and Democracy NH, 350 NH Action, Southern NH — Communist Party USA and End Sexual Violence on Campus and New Hampshire Reproductive Freedom Fund.
The group chanted: “Pro-life is a lie, you don’t care if people die” and “What do we want? Equal rights.” One sign read, “Keep Laws off my body.”
“We came out today to stand up against the fascist decisions of the Supreme Court and the GOP and how women’s rights are under attack and reproductive rights are under attack,” said Concord’s Donelle Thomas, organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
“Trans and LGBTQ people are under attack because laws are being changed so that people can’t live as themselves and they can’t live their lives freely.”
About 15 people showed up with signs and American flags to protest the rally. One protester yelled into a megaphone across the street, “Baby killers go home.”
Walter Kirsch of Warner held a sign across from City Hall that read, “Abortion is murder.” He is running for state representative for District 8 in Merrimack County. He said he is part of a group called The Resolve, which describes itself as a “vast spectrum of Liberty minded freedom fighters,” according to its website.
“These people are straight up lying,” he said. “No one is denying them anything. Abortion in my eyes is murder. There are situations where abortion would be necessary, but they make it seem like it should be on demand at the last second. It just doesn’t sit right with me.”
The protesters blasted a loud siren as Ana Maria Branden, an organizer and member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, spoke at the beginning of the rally.
“Here in the U.S. we only have two major parties both serving the ultra-rich,” she said.
“One openly attacks civil rights, women’s rights and LGBTQ people. The other makes plenty of promises that can’t be trusted.”
Manchester police did not report any issues from the rally.