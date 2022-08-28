Rally outside Manchester City Hall
Buy Now

A group rallies in support of women’s and reproductive rights outside of Manchester City Hall Sunday afternoon.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

Andira Alves spoke into a microphone during a rally in support of reproductive rights Sunday outside Manchester City Hall as counter-protesters gathered on the other side of Elm Street.

“We are going to keep the energy up,” said Alves, who came to the rally from Boston. “We are not here because they are here.”

Counter protest
Buy Now

A group objecting to the rally outside of Manchester City Hall Sunday was vocal.
Rally outside Manchester City Hall
Buy Now

Ana Maria Branden, right, an organizer and member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, speaks during a rally outside Manchester City Hall Sunday afternoon.
Counter protest
Buy Now

Group of counter protestors across the Elm Street from Manchester City Hall 
Rally
Buy Now

A group gathers outside Manchester’s City Hall on Sunday to fight for women’s and reproductive rights.