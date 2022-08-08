The owner of a company who hopes to open a halfway house with up to 30 men at the former Goodwin Funeral Home on Chestnut Street in Manchester says he will maintain the historic nature of the building.
He also reassured neighbors that the program and its participants will be safe.
The building had served as a funeral home since 1874 before it closed in October of 2020.
Ryan Gagne, CEO of Live Free Recovery Services, said during a planning board meeting last week the program will be licensed by the state. The license is for the company, not the property, he said.
“We serve individuals who are coming to us for long-term care who are recovering from substance abuse (disorder),” he told the board. The individuals would have already graduated from treatment programs.
The program will be staffed 24/7.
The planning board needs to approve the change of use to congregate housing. The plans were heard last week and the public hearing on the proposal was closed. A decision will be made at a future meeting. The use is allowed in the R-3 Zoning District.
The level of care is known as clinically managed halfway house, which is designed to help clients “reintegrate into society and the workforce with additional support,” according to the application.
Live Free Recovery Services in Keene will operate the program. The company plans to buy the property, according to Gagne.
A few neighbors worried about higher traffic, increased activity, break-ins and general safety.
Gagne said there have been few problems at other properties in Keene and Manchester.
The plans call for 15 double occupancy rooms for a total of up to 30 residents over three levels. Other rooms in the 13,344-square-foot building include a dining hall, kitchen, offices, meeting rooms, laundry, lounge and men’s and women’s bathrooms. A “lower level” includes group spaces and the second floor includes a kitchenette and small dining room.
The property includes 24 parking spaces, but most people in the program will rely on public transportation.
Gagne said the admission process will screen out anyone on a sex offender registry.
Some programs include employment services, anger management, recovery mentoring/relapse prevention, peer recovery coaching, care coordination, access to child care, transportation, sober housing and other support services, according to the application.
The application includes “good neighbor policies” to ensure neighbors are not disturbed.
Attorney John Cronin, whose office is at 722 Chestnut St., suggested the board consider formal conditions around the company's neighbor policies.