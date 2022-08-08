Goodwin Funeral Home

There’s a plan to convert the former Goodwin Funeral Home on Chestnut Street to a recovery center.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The owner of a company who hopes to open a halfway house with up to 30 men at the former Goodwin Funeral Home on Chestnut Street in Manchester says he will maintain the historic nature of the building.

He also reassured neighbors that the program and its participants will be safe.