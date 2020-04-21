Selectmen adopted an ordinance this week to bring fairness and equity to policing, though backers of the effort are disappointed in the changes to the ordinance’s language made by the town.
“This was an opportunity for Hanover to set itself apart,” said Kira Kelley, a Vermont attorney who represents the Welcoming Hanover Committee. “The ordinance that got passed did not have any community support.”
The committee, a citizen-led group, pushed selectmen to adopt a “welcoming” ordinance similar to the ordinances adopted in other Upper Valley communities. The ordinances essentially ban police from racially profiling, and the ordinances overrule local cooperation with federal immigration authorities by requiring local police to alert people to the presence of federal law enforcement.
Whether or not it’s legal for the town to adopt all of the “welcoming” ordinance pushed Hanover’s selectmen to consult with two attorneys before Monday night’s vote, Town Manager Julia Griffin said. The result was a slightly different ordinance that gave the town some legal flexibility that selectmen agreed to adopt.
“We ended up agreeing with most of what they wanted to include in the ordinance, not all,” she said. “In no way do we believe the board to have authority to put in place an ordinance that departs from state and federal law.”
The crux of the disagreement comes with Hanover’s addition of a “good faith compliance” section to the ordinance, which states the town has discretion to amend or simply not enforce anything in the ordinance that is found to violate state or federal law.
The “good faith compliance” section added by the town protects Hanover, Kelley said, at the expense of the people who need to be protected from racial profiling by police.
“There’s no guarantee of security for people who suffer documented and repeated violations of their Fourth Amendment rights,” she said.
Griffin said the ordinance language adopted already lines up with the orders Hanover police have been following for some time when it comes to fair treatment of minorities and immigrants.
The welcoming ordinance movement has seen ordinances pushed in Lebanon as well as Vermont towns Hartford and Norwich.
In Lebanon, the question was put up for a vote in March with voters supporting the measure. Before the vote, Lebanon’s city attorney and Police Chief Richard Mello both cited concerns about the legality of parts of the ordinance.