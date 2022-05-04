The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate said Harmony Montgomery’s “needs, wellbeing and safety” were not a priority to the Department of Children and Families or the judge who placed the missing girl into the custody of her father.
Montgomery was last seen in Manchester, New Hampshire, in 2019 when she was 5 years old and in the custody of her father, Adam Montgomery. She was reported missing by police on Dec. 31, 2021.
In a 101-page report released by the OCA, officials said Montgomery’s unique and individual needs, strengths, and vulnerabilities should have been considered before putting her into the custody of her father Adam Montgomery.
“The central and most important finding in this investigation and report is that Harmony’s individual needs, wellbeing, and safety were not prioritized or considered on an equal footing with the assertion of her parents’ rights to care for her in any aspect of the decision making by any state entity,” said Maria Mossaides, director of the Office of the Child Advocate. “When children are not at the center of every aspect of the child protection system, then the system cannot truly protect them. This report describes the ripple effect of miscalculations of risk and an unequal weight placed on parents’ rights versus a child’s wellbeing.”
The office also stated that nothing from their investigation “sheds any light on what happened to Harmony after she left Massachusetts in 2019.” The report is solely focused on what happened to Harmony and her family when she lived in Massachusetts.