A report on the state’s involvement with missing child Harmony Montgomery and her family points to how long-simmering problems of overloaded and inexperienced child protection workers contributed to the little girl falling through the cracks two years ago.
The report reviewing Harmony’s involvement with New Hampshire’s child protection system, issued Friday, described a critical juncture in January 2020, less than two months after the last known time Harmony was seen.
“It is clear that better decisions are made when staff are: well-informed of a family’s situation and family members’ history; have adequate supervisory and team support to make good decisions; have time to truly engage with families; have time to understand a family’s needs; and have resources to help meet those needs,” the report reads.
The report detailed the involvement of the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families in Harmony’s life, beginning as a court in Massachusetts considered granting full custody to Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, in late 2018.
The Massachusetts courts asked the New Hampshire DCYF to visit Adam Montgomery’s home to make sure it was safe, but the report stated DCYF did not visit Montgomery’s home, saying they had not been given enough information. Montgomery got full custody in early 2019.
In the summer of 2019, the report stated, DCYF received a report that Harmony, then 5, had a black eye.
Child protection workers visited the Montgomery home on the West Side of Manchester three times. When interviewed, according to the report, Adam Montgomery and Harmony told caseworkers the black eye was from horseplay with a toy lightsaber, not abuse.
Montgomery has since been charged with assault in connection with the black eye.
According to the report, case workers said the children — Harmony and her half-siblings — appeared happy and healthy during unannounced visits in the summer of 2019.
After another report in January 2020, Adam Montgomery told a New Hampshire child protection worker that Harmony had returned to her mother’s care in Massachusetts, the report stated. This would have been less than two months after the last time Harmony was known to have been seen, in late 2019.
Child protection workers in New Hampshire left a voicemail for Harmony’s mother, Crystal Sorey, but never heard back from her, the report said, and did not make any more efforts to contact Sorey.
When DCYF workers investigated another report at the Montgomery home in January 2021, they asked about Harmony again, the report stated, but Adam Montgomery maintained she was back in Massachusetts.
No one in New Hampshire attempted to confirm where Harmony was, the report said.
But in September 2021, according to the report, a close contact of Sorey’s called DCYF to say Harmony was not living with Sorey and that Sorey had not seen her daughter in two years. DCYF said it did not hear from Sorey until September 2021.
Manchester’s DCYF office spent two months in fall 2021 trying to track down Adam Montgomery and his wife, Kayla Montgomery, in Manchester. DCYF asked Manchester police for help locating the family in November 2021. On Dec. 31, 2021, when Manchester police found and interviewed Adam and Kayla Montgomery, neither seemed to know where Harmony was.
Filling in the cracks
The report made several recommendations aimed at preventing another child from falling through the cracks between states.
One recommendation specific to the Harmony Montgomery case is a change to DCYF policy that would require case workers to verify the location of all children in a family when investigating a report, even if the report is only about abuse or neglect of one child.
And in situations where DCYF is unable to reach a caregiver, like the unsuccessful attempt to reach Harmony and Crystal Sorey in early 2020, the report recommends DCYF ask local police to conduct a welfare check.
The report also recommends the Legislature pass an interstate child placement compact to help family courts make sound judgments and urged better cooperation with child protection agencies in other states.
Many of the report’s recommendations are familiar from years of reports and reviews of DCYF.
For years, the problem of too-high case loads has been a key criticism of DCYF, with outside reviewers and advocates arguing that high case loads leave child protection workers with too little time to conduct thorough evaluations and follow-ups for each case.
The statewide average case load for an assessment worker is down to 16 from 90 five years ago, but the report recommended a focus on recruiting and retaining staff to keep those case loads manageable.
Although Manchester is the busiest regional DCYF office, the report noted caseworkers in that office tend to be less experienced than in other parts of the state, suggesting higher turnover in Manchester.
The report noted an additional supervisor was recently added in Manchester and recommended an additional assistant supervisor for the office.
The report also recommended an update to DCYF’s database, a 20-year-old system known as Bridges that has also been the subject of years of criticism. The database makes it difficult for case workers to see a family’s history with DCYF — information about previous reports that could prove critical in making decisions.
For families like the Montgomerys, where it’s not clear children were abused or neglected but caseworkers were worried, the report recommends a more active connection with support services. Where the Montgomery family only received a letter in the mail about services in 2019, the report recommended a “warm handoff” to a local agency — which the report said would be common practice today.