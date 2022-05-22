KEENE — Two months after a homeless encampment behind Hannaford in the West Street Shopping Center was removed by the city a new one has popped up behind the Fairbanks Plaza across the street.
On May 11, the city issued no-trespass notices to the people living in the encampment at the request of the plaza property manager, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said Thursday.
The people living in until Monday to vacate, according to the no-trespass notices, she said.
“Outreach workers from the shelters have been visiting the site since then,” Dragon said.
The encampment is located in the woods behind the plaza, and the land is part of the plaza property. Dragon said there are about 15 people living there and that there are also several abandoned tents.
The homeless camp behind the Hannaford/West Street Shopping Center has been an ongoing issue for more than a decade, Dragon said.
“They didn’t have a property manager monitoring if people were returning,” she said.
At one point it was cleared out by the city after the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services deemed it a health hazard – “… trash obviously. There’s no bathroom facilities. So it became a pretty big environmental issue.”
When the people camping there were asked to leave in March they were encouraged to seek assistance from the city and told they would not be allowed to set up camps in other parts of the city.
The new no-trespass order was issued after the Fairbanks Plaza property manager started receiving complaints about the trash and needles along the trail behind the plaza, Dragon said.
It is not entirely the same group of people, she said. “Some of the people from the Hannaford situation went into the shelter and were seeking rehab services,” she said.
About five or six people who identified themselves as occupants of that area did come to City Hall to seek assistance, she said. “Unfortunately, they indicated that they were not interested in shelter space. They only wanted a hotel room.”
The city will put people up in hotel rooms if they can provide a reason that is necessary, she said.
The city’s human services director will help people with rental assistance or money to move into an apartment, usually through a combination of aid from the city and another agency.
“We will help them go through and complete the application,” she said.
As the only city in the region, Keene’s two homeless shelters take in homeless people from all over the region as well as from out of state and large cities in New Hampshire, such as when the shelters in Manchester are full.
This has attracted a homeless population that winters in Keene’s shelters and then opt to camp during the warmer times of the year, Dragon said.
“The issues of welfare in the state of New Hampshire really need overall reform,” she said. “We have been tracking where people are coming from to get a better understating of that.”
A study of the population shows that 60% were not from Keene and a bigger number were not even from Cheshire County, she said.
“What we see is people coming from all over because we’ve got a shelter bed,” Dragon said. “Just building more shelters is not going to solve the problem.”
This week the city’s human service director had a meeting with welfare directors from towns in the region to try to work together to prevent homelessness through rental assistance.
“We are looking to have a broader, county-wide conversation,” she said. “Keeping them in their homes is better for them and it’s much more economical in the long run.”
In response to the issue back in March, City Councilors Bryan Lake, Bobby Williams and Catherine Workman encouraged officials in a March 15 letter to initiate programs and work to increase housing.
The councilors said the city should work to establish locations to be designated as appropriate for camping.
“These locations should be provided with city-funded dumpsters and latrine services to minimize the impact of campers on the local environment,” they said in the letter.
As a result, an ad hoc housing committee was formed to work on the issue.
“They really have just gotten started. They’ve only had one meeting,” Dragon said, adding they are working on housing stability, which covers a wide range of topics.