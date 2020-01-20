MANCHESTER — New Hampshire marked its 20th official Martin Luthur King Jr. Day on Monday, with audiences hearing from the woman who signed the bill into law.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said she vividly remembers the hot day in June 1999 when, as governor, she signed the legislation making New Hampshire the final state in the country to commemorate King.
Martin Luther King III was on hand for the signing and everybody in New Hampshire celebrated, Shaheen told about 400 people gathered for the 38th annual King Day celebration in Manchester.
“We have made great strides in the march to full equality. We haven’t gotten there yet, as Dr. Martin Luther King would say, but we’re marching down that road,” Shaheen said.
Two events in Manchester illustrated the diversity of King’s message.
Shaheen spoke at a gathering that featured a panel discussion of a reinvigorated Poor People’s Campaign, a King-led effort that focused on the interconnectedness of militarism, racism and economic injustice.
Meanwhile, the 18th annual National Diversity Awareness Council’s Keeping the Dream Alive event Monday night focused on the topic of anti-semitism in New Hampshire.
“Israel has always been a good ally of the United States, and New Hampshire’s Jewish community has contributed a lot to making New Hampshire a great state, but anti-semitism is on the rise,” said council chairman Wayne Jennings of New Boston.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and a representative from the Israeli consul general were scheduled to speak at the event Monday night.
Shaheen also appeared at a gathering of City Year students, young volunteers from across the country who work in Manchester schools.
One of her favorite King messages, Shaheen said, is that everybody can be great because anybody can serve.
Shaheen said some of the challenges that King faced have re-emerged: an increase in hate crimes, growing poverty, a reduction in civil dialogue.
“Too often today, we don’t see people willing to sit down and engage one another,” she said.
The King Coalition event took place at Temple Adath Yeshurun. The Poor People’s Campaign effort, which is active in 39 states, has added a fourth plank: fighting environmental destruction.
The effort is to connect different struggles to bring lasting change, panelists said.
“Being a peace activist, you have to be an anti-racism activist, an ecological activist, and an economic justice activist,” said Will Hopkins, director of New Hampshire Peace Action.
Jennings said about 200 people were slated to attend the $65-a-plate Keeping the Dream Alive dinner Monday night at the DoubleTree hotel in Manchester.
He said the state has changed much in the 20 years since New Hampshire celebrated its first King holiday. Much of its demographic change reflects immigration from around the world, he said.
“These people are finding that New Hampshire is a great place to live and raise a family as long as you’re open minded and willing to assimilate,” said Jennings, who moved to New Hampshire from Washington.
He said New Hampshire had a proud history of racial justice before adopting the King holiday. A minor league baseball team in Nashua was the first in the country to integrate in the 1940s, he said. And Coretta Scott King and her family sought refuge and comfort in the state after King was killed in 1968.