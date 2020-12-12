The Hooksett Salvation Army is sitting out bell ringing this year, citing COVID precautions. Instead, it will rely on the Virtual Red Kettle campaign, which allows donors to specify which locales their donations will help.
"All of our ringers are volunteers, and many are in the high-risk category. We did not want to put them in the awkward position of choosing between community service and potentially their health," said Mary Farwell of the Hooksett Salvation Army.
Last year, the Hooksett Salvation Army raised $78,000. It hopes to to raise $50,000 this year. Patrons can visit www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=GJTNP7UUQ32GS.
Donors can also mail checks to Hooksett Salvation Army, and send them to Hooksett Salvation Army Headquarters, 24 Grant Drive, Hooksett, NH 03106.
A few local companies have stepped up to match donations. Paquette and Shaw Financial Advisors offered to donate up to $2,500 if the Hooksettt Salvation Army collected $2,500 in matching funds, a goal that already has been met, Farwell said.
Steve Labbe from Paradigm Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. is matching up to $2,500. Gosselin Insurance announced last week that it will match up to $1,000, and the Hooksett Kiwanis is conducting a matching campaign with their members up to $2,500.
Donors can participate by indicating "matching gift" on their donations.