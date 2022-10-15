The outlook for people who rent homes in New Hampshire has rarely been more bleak.
Rents are climbing far faster than income. And even for those who can afford high rent, good luck finding a place. The vacancy rate of less than 1% means there are few apartments available.
Fierce competition for the few livable, affordable properties is driving prices up seemingly by the week.
For decades, as New Hampshire’s lowest-income renters face down rent hikes they can’t afford, the possible loss of housing vouchers that keep them in their homes, or the possibility of eviction, housing attorney Elliott Berry has been arguing on their behalf in court.
Berry has been at the front lines of the fight for tenants’ rights in New Hampshire since he arrived here fresh out of law school in 1975.
“I get a lot of feedback from people where people are basically telling me how wonderful I am for doing this work for so long,” Berry said. But he said he has just been the right person in the right place at the right time.
“I’m just a very, very lucky guy who intuited at a very young age what he wanted to do, and had the opportunity to do it.”
Berry has seen major strides — but nothing that makes him think we are on a path to respond to the displacement and homelessness created by the current housing market.
After law school in Boston, Berry set his sights on New Hampshire because he wanted to make a difference. He went to law school specifically to become a legal aid attorney, representing people who can’t afford to pay lawyers. There were more legal aid attorneys working in Massachusetts on the issues about which Berry was passionate.
“I figured I would have a more challenging and unique role in New Hampshire,” he said.
Berry started practicing in the fall of 1975. As a legal aid attorney he handled a range of issues, but one issue seemed most pressing.
“It seemed to me housing was the most fundamental need of our client population,” Berry said. “Without housing, it is very hard to address any of the other important needs that a family may have.”
‘Self-help’ evictions
In those days in New Hampshire, renters were at the mercy of landlords.
“The prevailing attitude was an apartment was the landlord’s property, and if he wanted you to leave, you had to leave,” Berry said. “It wasn’t a question of whether you would leave, it was a question of when.”
Evictions were easy for landlords to achieve in court, Berry said, with little consideration of where the tenants would go after they were evicted.
It was also common, Berry said, for landlords to circumvent the courts. If a property owner decided he wanted a tenant gone — even if there was a lease in place, even if rent was paid — the landlord might simply put a lock on the door, or have the water and power shut off.
Berry said he spent a lot of his early years running to court to get injunctions against this kind of so-called “self-help” eviction.
But even in those days, when the tenants had few legal protections, there was often somewhere for them to go — another apartment nearby with affordable rent, or a relative’s spare room.
“What you didn’t have was a major homeless issue,” Berry said.
Over years of work in court and the Legislature, Berry has kept hundreds of individuals and families in their homes, and helped push for laws to protect people who don’t own their homes, including New Hampshire’s 1985 law that required landlords to show cause to evict a tenant.
Berry helped push for the legislation that enabled mobile home park residents to form resident-owned communities. The structure let park residents form cooperatives — owning the park together instead of renting their land from a property owner. There’s nothing mobile about a mobile home, Berry said, so residents are at the mercy of landowners who decide to raise lot rents. But if the residents own the park together, they’re more protected.
Significant court cases around housing in New Hampshire have also resulted in stronger protections for tenants, and in rulings that have made it harder for towns to block affordable housing.
The town of Chester once had a zoning rule that allowed multi-family homes — even duplexes and small apartment buildings — to be built only as part of a larger development that also included single-family homes. Apartments were technically allowed, but the rule had the effect of blocking any developers from building apartments in Chester.
Berry helped sue the town, representing plaintiffs who grew up in Chester but had been priced out as the town grew from a small town to a well-to-do bedroom community for commuters going into Manchester and Boston.
“The town of Chester has adopted a zoning ordinance which is blatantly exclusionary,” the decision read. “This court will not condone the town’s conduct.”
To get to that conclusion, Berry and his low-income clients banded together with property developers and the state homebuilders association.
“I have learned a lot about how to work with people who are potentially opponents to get to a situation that works well for both parties.”
Working poor priced out
Today’s crushing housing market has been building at least since Berry arrived in New Hampshire almost five decades ago.
The federal government has largely stopped funding new subsidized housing and public housing, and deep cuts have come to other programs that help create housing for low-income people.
The insufficiency of the community-based resources that were meant to replace institutions closed in the 1970s has meant more people with complex mental health challenges are struggling to stay housed.
And then there’s basic economics. The supply and demand imbalance is more acute than Berry has ever seen it.
Despite legal progress, and more compassion in local welfare offices and housing authorities, tenants are still living in precarious situations because of economics.
“The law is a lot better. The judges take evictions as seriously as they’ve taken every other case,” Berry said. “But the macroeconomic forces have gotten worse, substantially.”
“I’ve seen rent increases of a dimension I’ve never dreamed of,” Berry said, like a landlord giving a tenant barely a month’s notice that the rent on a “minimally-adequate” three-bedroom apartment in Manchester was about to go up from $1,475 per month to $3,000.
That may as well be a lock on the door.
A big part of what’s needed, from Berry’s perspective, is federal investment in new housing — not just vouchers. More supply directed at very low-income people would help alleviate the competition for limited supply of homes.
Much of the so-called “affordable” homes built today are not geared toward the working poor or people living near the poverty line, Berry said, but people making up to 60% of area median income. In Hillsborough County, that’s about $37,560 for a single person, which works out to more than $18 an hour for someone working full time, more than twice New Hampshire’s minimum wage.
NH cold to rent control
Building new housing takes time. What can be done for people who are facing the prospect of being rent-increased into homelessness in the next six months?
“We desperately need some mechanism that can say to a landlord, ‘enough is enough,’” Berry said. But rent control has always been a red line in New Hampshire.
Berry tried to make a push, he said, but legislators were not interested in talking about the substance of how rent control might work here.
“All the focus was the ideology of how horrible rent control was, how the rights of property owners would be terribly violated,” Berry said.
Rent control, he said, would do something to help tenants while New Hampshire is waiting for more housing to be built — during the wait for hundreds of millions of federal pandemic relief dollars to become homes.
“It’s a Himalayan climb,” Berry said. “For all of the rights that we have helped to gain for tenants, as long as landlords can raise the rent as much as they want whenever they want those rights are seriously limited.”
One silver lining of today’s housing market is the sudden emergence of tenants’ organizations in Manchester and the Seacoast area.
“The only thing to do is to push back,” said Sean Horgan of Newmarket, who is working to organize tenants in his area to advocate for tenants’ issues in the Legislature.
People who rent their homes are still a minority in New Hampshire, about 30% of the state’s residents, Berry said. Tenant issues don’t resonate as loudly here as they do in states where more people rent their homes.
But Horgan said the housing market has become such a problem that it affects more than just tenants: for example, for anyone trying to hire workers.
“You’re starting to see local pushback congeal and consolidate into something bigger,” Horgan said.
Berry, for his part, is looking forward to a retirement that will give him time to pursue other interests, and spend time with his grandsons. But he said he wants to stay involved as New Hampshire grapples with an ever-growing housing crisis.