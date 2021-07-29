Alicia Kuykendall loves New Hampshire, but her years-long struggle to find a house she can afford with a yard for her toddler may push her to leave the state.
She’s not alone. A poll released this week by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center shows that the state’s shortage of affordable housing is making people think about what life might be like elsewhere. Among those under 34, a total of 55% told pollsters they were at least somewhat likely to move out of New Hampshire in the next five years.
The white-hot housing market is driving up rent as well as home prices, and Kuykendall, who lives in Manchester, said competition for apartments and rental homes has gotten fierce. She tried to rent a house in Litchfield recently but lost out to someone willing to pay a higher monthly rent.
“It’s just not affordable for us to live here anymore,” she said. “The cost of living is extreme.”
The biggest issue reported by UNH poll respondents was the difficulty of finding an affordable place to live. In every region of the state except the Massachusetts border towns, more than half of respondents rated the availability of affordable housing as “poor.”
Overall, 46% of respondents said cheaper housing might lure them to another region of the country.
The largest proportion of poll respondents said they were eyeing states in the South, or Puerto Rico. About 20% of poll respondents said they would consider moving to Maine. Young people were most interested in Massachusetts.
Andy Smith of the UNH Survey Center said young adults have been leaving the state for college, or seeking urban life in young adulthood, for decades. Smith said New Hampshire has tended to draw people in their 30s and 40s looking for a place to raise families.
“It’s what you would expect from younger people,” Smith said. “They’re more likely to want to go and experience life someplace else.”
But young adults are also the most likely to be affected by the high cost of housing, Smith said, unable to afford a first house or move out of their parents’ homes to an apartment.
Quality of life
Poll respondents scored New Hampshire well in other quality-of-life measures, such as recreation opportunities and quality of health care and education.
Eighty percent of the poll respondents rated the local environment well, and almost two-thirds said they had good entertainment and dining options.
New Hampshire residents also overwhelmingly reported feeling safe in their neighborhoods: 77% said they felt very safe where they lived, and another 22% felt “somewhat safe,” according to the poll. Just 1% of the respondents said they did not feel safe.
Overall, 9 in 10 poll respondents said New Hampshire is a good place to live.
But for families like Kuykendall’s, the cost of housing could mean leaving a state she loves.
“New Hampshire has everything you could want,” she said. “But for young families, especially young families who were really hit hard by COVID, there’s no relief.”
And if her job stays remote, Kuykendall said there might not be much reason to stay in New Hampshire. She could move somewhere where she won’t have to fight for an apartment.