Simon Angel Melendrez

Simon Angel Melendrez, left, with the Overdose Response Teams from Homeless Health Care Los Angeles, attempts to assist a man in Los Angeles after he and his partner spotted the man slumped forward in his wheelchair.  

 Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Behind the steering wheel of the black cart, Simon Angel Melendrez scanned the streets of L.A.'s Skid Row, searching for anyone struggling to breathe.

When he saw a man slumped forward in his wheelchair on a downtown sidewalk, Melendrez pulled the cart over and jumped out. The man barely reacted when Melendrez shook his shoulder. Blood dripped from a wound on his brow.

Aurora Morales

Aurora Morales, left, hugs Brian Overton, nicknamed “Big O,” in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles after stopping to check in with him.  
An Overdose Response Team drives around Los Angeles' Skid Row checking on people. 
Aurora Morales, Overdose Response Team lead, left, and Simon Angel Melendrez, right, overdose response specialist, use a mannequin for training purposes in their Westlake headquarters in Los Angeles. They practice injecting naloxone, the medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.  
The Overdose Response Team checked a man’s vitals and administered oxygen in L.A. 