In the 1996 landmark case United States v. Virginia, the U.S. Supreme Court found that the Virginia Military Institute’s male-only admission policy violated the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.
The author of that 7-1 decision was Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“‘Inherent differences’ between men and women, we have come to appreciate, remain cause for celebration, but not for denigration of the members of either sex or for artificial constraints on an individual’s opportunity,” Ginsburg wrote.
“A prime part of the history of our Constitution ... is the story of the extension of constitutional rights and protections to people once ignored or excluded,” she wrote. “There is no reason to believe that the admission of women capable of all the activities required of VMI cadets would destroy the Institute rather than enhance its capacity to serve the ‘more perfect Union.’”
In his dissent, Justice Antonin Scalia wrote that “The enemies of single-sex education have won; by persuading only seven Justices ... that their view of the world is enshrined in the Constitution, they have effectively imposed that view on all 50 states.”
Ellen Musinsky, professor emerita at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, said the VMI case “pretty much extinguished arguments based on gender in several Constitutional equal protection provisions.”
But the Supreme Court’s decision had its limits, she said. “This case doesn’t actually say that genders must always be treated equally,” she said. “It says that generally, they should be unless there’s an incredibly critical reason.”
The Equal Protection Clause in the 14th Amendment was passed after the Civil War, not to provide equal rights to women, but “as a remedy to the injustices of slavery,” Musinsky noted.
In 2020, she said, “we have a court that is more inclined to look at the supposed intent of the authors of the words in the Constitution than when this decision was written.”
That’s why, in her view, the Equal Rights Amendment belongs in the U.S. Constitution, “so that we commit as a society to equal protection based on gender and then we don’t have to debate it based on whoever is appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court,” she said.
The equal-rights provision in the New Hampshire Constitution has been cited in several key court cases here, Musinsky said. In 1995, the state Supreme Court found that the state’s “doctrine of necessaries,” making husbands liable for goods or services provided to their wives — but not vice versa — violated the equal protection guarantees in the state constitution.
The equal-rights provision also was the basis of a more recent lawsuit brought by three women who argued that laws requiring women, but not men, to cover their nipples, violated the state constitution.
In a Feb. 8, 2019, decision, a majority of the state Supreme Court found that Laconia’s ordinance barring nudity in a public place did not discriminate against women. In her opinion, Associate Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi cited a previous California appeals court ruling that “nature, not the legislative body, created the distinction between that portion of a woman’s body and that of a man’s torso.”
However, in a lengthy dissenting opinion, Associate Justice James Bassett wrote that Laconia’s ordinance did violate Article 2 of the New Hampshire Constitution. In passing an equal-rights amendment in 1974, he wrote, “Surely the citizens thought they were accomplishing something important when they changed the constitution.”
“...The majority strains to conclude that an ordinance that prohibits women — but not men — from engaging in certain behavior does not discriminate on the basis of sex, but is, in fact gender-neutral,” Bassett wrote. “Such an approach is not in service of our constitutional role; it is an abdication of it.”