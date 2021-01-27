KEENE — The Hundred Nights homeless shelter expects to be at capacity in the coming days as the temperatures drop, though Executive Director Mindy Cambiar said some clients are taking the bus.
The shelter recently bought a coach bus retrofitted to serve as temporary housing, using about $45,000 in federal CARES Act funding. The bus normally sleeps 24 people, but Hundred Nights is only sleeping 12 people in the bus in order to keep COVID-19 precautions in place.
“It’s great. People who are on the bus love the bus,” Cambiar said. “One guy came out on the first morning and said, ‘It reminded me of my time in the Navy on a nuclear submarine.’”
Hundred Nights has 24 beds available in its Lamson Street shelter, another 11 beds at a hotel, and now the bus. The shelter has been at capacity with all the beds, and Cambiar said calls for help keep coming in.
“It’s gonna stay cold or get colder this week, too,” she said. “This morning I heard about a family of four that’s getting evicted, and the phone rings every day with somebody in need.”
The shelter has been in need for space all year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shelter used to partner with downtown churches the United Church of Christ and the St. James Episcopal Church for winter space. Those spaces were not available this year, but the need for help remained.
“Affordable housing is the answer, and there isn’t any,” she said. “People are in poverty and not making enough money to afford rent and utilities.”
According to the New Hampshire Coalition to End Homelessness, the state’s homelessness problem was already getting worse before the pandemic.
The coalition’s 2020 report, released in December, found that before the pandemic, there was already a 21 percent increase in overall homelessness.
“In a system that was overburdened before the pandemic, it is critical that additional investments are made to protect the most vulnerable members of our community both during the pandemic and beyond,” Stephanie Savard, director of the NHCEH said in a statement.
“This will require diverse solutions to meet the needs of those who are living unsheltered, an immediate response to minimize the inevitable wave of evictions for those who are precariously housed, and support to property owners to ensure long-term stability.”
Hundred Nights went with the bus after the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment denied its request to use a commercial building on King Court as a shelter. The organization thought it had a solution with a Water Street property, but property owners in the neighborhood filed a lawsuit against the Keene board, challenging the use of the property as a shelter.