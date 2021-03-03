With more people hungry since the beginning of the pandemic — the New Hampshire Food Bank estimated an additional 55,000 people became “food insecure” in 2020 — the new U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, said Wednesday he wanted to see more eligible people using food assistance programs.
According to data gathered by the New Hampshire Food Bank, one in seven Granite Staters, more than 181,000 people, do not know where their next meal will come from. As of September 2020, the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, just under 70,000 people in New Hampshire use SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program sometimes called food stamps.
“We need to figure out ways in which we can make the utilization of those benefits more convenient,” Vilsack said during a virtual briefing.
The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a policy research group that studies programs meant to help the poor, estimated that 76% of people who qualify for SNAP benefits in New Hampshire received benefits in 2019, up from 68% in 2017 — higher than the national average, which Vilsack said was about half of eligible people. But still, not everyone who is eligible is using the program.
Vilsack said he wanted to see states do more to make sure people knew about SNAP and a program known as WIC for pregnant women and young children. He said he also wanted to see states make it easier to apply for assistance, for example combining applications for food assistance and Medicaid, because many low-income families are eligible for both programs.
New Hampshire’s seniors are more likely than the national average to use SNAP, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, but Vilsack said he also hoped to encourage more older adults to use the program, or other programs funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, including Meals on Wheels.
Jon Eriquezzo, president of the group that runs the Meals on Wheels program in New Hampshire, said he has seen an increase in need among the New Hampshire seniors who rely on Meals on Wheels for food and social interaction.
Older adults who might have visited their children or other younger relatives for meals might not feel safe visiting their families just yet, he said — and many have been skipping meals they would usually eat with family.
"That had a huge impact on our clients,” Eriquezzo said.