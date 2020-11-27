MANCHESTER — The city’s homeless population hopes an emergency winter shelter will be found soon after a developer bought one site out from under the city last week, and another building offered was not up to code for use as a shelter.
“It’s kind of infuriating,” said Kat, a Manchester native who is unsheltered. “But I’m sure they’ll figure it out.”
She said she was pleased the issue of homelessness seemed to be receiving renewed attention from city officials and residents. She’s glad to see other people upset, especially as she’s seen the number of people staying in camps around the city grow this year. She’s nervous about the winter, she said.
“We need more than one shelter in the city,” Kat said.
The city needs extra shelter space this year after Manchester’s only homeless shelter, run by nonprofit Families in Transition-New Horizons, reduced its capacity to keep people spread out and safer from COVID-19. Meanwhile, the pandemic has pushed more people into homelessness.
Manchester found an empty office building that could have served as a winter shelter until March 31. The city announced a deal on Tuesday with the building’s owner. But the next day, developer Ben Gamache bought the building.
The building had not been listed for sale, according to Mayor Joyce Craig’s office. Gamache’s offer came unsolicited. City officials guessed Gamache, who owns property nearby, did not want homeless people in the area. Gamache said he had a plan for the building but has not elaborated.
Gamache offered the city use of part an old mill he owns on West Auburn Street, but after Fire Chief Daniel Goonan and officials from Families in Transition-New Horizons toured the building Friday morning, they said it would take significant renovations to make the industrial building suitable for use as a shelter.
Among other problems, the space Gamache offered had only one bathroom.
The West Auburn Street building would need more bathrooms and showers to make the space work as a shelter, said Goonan, Craig and Families in Transition president Maria Devlin in a joint statement Friday.
It would not make sense to perform extensive renovations in a building that would only be used as a shelter for four months, they said.
The building also would need new fire alarms and sprinklers too. As is, the space could not safely hold as many people as the city needs to shelter, according to the Manchester fire marshal.
Craig, Devlin and Goonan said the Pearl Street building they had wanted to use would have been perfect.
“It is unfortunate the building is no longer available,” their statement read. “If another suitable location is not found, we will need to utilize a city-owned building.”
Manchester is considering several city-owned buildings to serve as a winter shelter, including the JFK Coliseum and Central High School.
If an emergency shelter space is not found, the statement warned, people could die in the cold this winter.