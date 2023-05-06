Banner hung from Portsmouth overpass

Members of the Nationalist Social Club 131 hung a “Keep New England White” banner from an overpass in Portsmouth last summer, leading to civil rights complaints against the club and two of its members.

Decades after their service and sacrifice on the battlefield, a coalition of American veterans is embracing a new mission on the home front.

“We are American veterans who hunt neo-Nazis.”

Kristofer Goldsmith

Kristofer Goldsmith and his canine companion, Frosting. Goldsmith and his wife adopted the dog after Goldsmith found him running around the streets of Tacoma, Washington - wearing pajamas. Efforts to find the dog's owner were not successful.