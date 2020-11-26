Manchester officials say a property offered by a real estate investor will likely not be suitable as a winter homeless shelter, after the investor snapped up the property the city had hoped to use this winter.
Real estate investor Ben Gamache upended the city's plan to use the building at 77 Pearl St. as a temporary shelter, after Gamache bought the building early Wednesday.
Gamache controls companies that own the buildings on either side of 77 Pearl St. Gamache said he has wanted the building since it was last sold and did not know it was on the market until he heard about plans for the homeless shelter.
In a statement Wednesday, Mayor Joyce Craig, Fire Chief Daniel Goonan and Families in Transition-New Horizons president Maria Devlin said they were deeply appalled that the building sold the day before Thanksgiving when people are in desperate need of emergency shelter.
Gamache offered the city use of another property he owns just south of downtown at 21 West Auburn St., a sprawling mill building between Market Basket and the Merrimack River.
“All they have to do is just staff it and do whatever they have to do to handle the homeless who are going to be there,” Gamache said.
Gamache and city officials will meet Friday morning to tour the building and discuss the offer, but city officials are skeptical the building will be suitable to house some of the estimated 350 people in Manchester with nowhere to stay.
"We're pretty un-sure it would be possible," Goonan said Thursday.
Goonan and the city fire marshal plan to look at the West Auburn property Friday morning. But Goonan said he was skeptical the building was in good condition and had enough entrances accessible to people with limited mobility.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced shelters accept fewer people, so they can give people more space. At the same time, the pandemic threw some people on the margins out of work and into homelessness.
Officials have been scrambling to find a winter shelter for hundreds of people with nowhere to go as the winter sets in, and last week state officials cleared a high-profile camp of some 70 people who were living on the state-owned Hillsborough County courthouse property.
Manchester aldermen were expected to consider using the JFK ice arena, but dropped that plan as they had hoped to be able to use the Pearl Street building.
The state of New Hampshire has turned the city down for three sites: the Sununu Youth Services Center, the National Guard Armory and the National Guard Armory parking lot.
Meanwhile, the mayor's office released a list with 17 specific locations for potential shelters. Still under consideration or deemed viable are Central High School and the American Legion building on Brook Street.
"We're just going to keep at it," Goonan said.