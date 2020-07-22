A Nashua police lieutenant on Wednesday implored state officials to fill a position designed to smooth friction between police and minority youth that has gone vacant for nearly two years.
Patrol Lt. Carlos Camacho said the federal government requires every state to have someone responsible for addressing what are called Disproportionate Minority Contact issues. The goal is to reduce the high percentages of contacts between police and minority youth.
The New Hampshire position has gone unfilled since September 2018, when Andrew C. Smith died while holding the job.
Smith initiated the Mirror Project, a role-playing effort involving eighth-graders and police. The Mirror Project developed a national following, and out-of-state police agencies still contact New Hampshire seeking pointers, Camacho said.
“Right now, the biggest hurdle we have is getting that DMC coordinator (position) filled,” Camacho told the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency.
Gov. Chris Sununu established the commission to address concerns about police and racial justice issues following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Although Manchester and Nashua police have developed successful Mirror Projects, other New Hampshire departments have been unable to because the state lacks a DMC coordinator, Camacho said.
The DMC falls within the state Department of Health and Human Services and is overseen by a juvenile justice advisory committee, said spokesman Jake Leon.
DHHS agrees the position has taken on new importance, given the work of the commission, Leon said. He said new federal rules governing independent contractors has prompted the state to start recategorizing the position.
Smith had held the job as an independent contractor. The role now will be filled either by a state employee or third-party contractor.
Camacho said the DMC coordinator also trained police officers to not overreact to youth behavior.
For example, Nashua school resource officers do not become involved in cases of normal school misbehavior. They leave those up to school teachers and principals to resolve.
“If we can give a kid a break, we give him a break,” Camacho said. He said he was given a few breaks growing up, and that made him respect the police.
Camacho entertained questions from commission members for more than an hour. Public defender Julian Jefferson, who works primarily in Manchester, said he has seen juveniles arrested for taking a piece of pizza from the school cafeteria or for getting into fights at school.
Jefferson said training could emphasize the need for discretion. Camacho said it’s also important to choose school resource officers wisely.
“We want that guardian mentality, not the warrior mentality, talking to these kids,” he said.
Camacho said that crime will be higher in minority and low-income neighborhoods until officials address social and economic problems.
“You have high rises and you have projects. There’s no air conditioning, there’s a lack of resources, and people get agitated,” he said.
The commission said it will be able to complete only a portion of its work by Sununu’s July 31 deadline. The deadline is for addressing issues of police training, policies and use of force.
The commission wants Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to ask for a 60-day extension to address issues of police misconduct and police-community relations.