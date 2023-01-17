Manchester Deputy Fire Marshal John Reese leaves a notice on Jan. 9 that were handed out to homeless people in their encampment on Pine and Manchester streets in Manchester notifying them that they would have to leave. On Tuesday, a Superior Court judge rejected a request from ACLU-NH, a homeless encampment resident and an advocate for the homeless to prevent the city of Manchester from evicting residents from the site.
MANCHESTER -- A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge today rejected a request from ACLU-NH, a homeless encampment resident and an advocate for the homeless to stop the city from evicting residents of the sidewalk encampment at Manchester and Pine streets.
Judge John Kissinger ruled in favor of the city, stating that restraining orders, whether temporary or permanent, are emergency measures that should not be applied “unless there is an immediate danger of irreparable harm” to the parties seeking relief.
The judge cited a city ordinance that prohibits camping on public property without prior written permission and allows police to disband an illegal encampment when there is available overnight shelter.
“Considering the grave risks to public health and safety posed by the ongoing presence of the encampment on public sidewalks in downtown Manchester and the availability of safe alternatives for the people living in the encampment, a temporary restraining order is not justified,” Judge Kissinger wrote in the decision.
In response to the decision, Dam Wright, a homeless advocate who is not a plaintiff in the suit, said Tuesday morning, “This is a nightmare. These people have no place to go and they’re going to end up someplace that cannot possibly be better than where they’re at now. This doesn’t solve any problems of public health and safety.”