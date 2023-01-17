Representatives from 211
Manchester Deputy Fire Marshal John Reese leaves a notice on Jan. 9 that were handed out to homeless people in their encampment on Pine and Manchester streets in Manchester notifying them that they would have to leave. On Tuesday, a Superior Court judge rejected a request from ACLU-NH, a homeless encampment resident and an advocate for the homeless to prevent the city of Manchester from evicting residents from the site.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader/file

MANCHESTER -- A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge today rejected a request from ACLU-NH, a homeless encampment resident and an advocate for the homeless to stop the city from evicting residents of the sidewalk encampment at Manchester and Pine streets.

Judge John Kissinger ruled in favor of the city, stating that restraining orders, whether temporary or permanent, are emergency measures that should not be applied “unless there is an immediate danger of irreparable harm” to the parties seeking relief.