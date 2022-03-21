KEENE — Three city councilors say it’s time for the city to “take stock” of its housing and homelessness strategy.
City Councilors Bryan Lake, Bobby Williams and Catherine Workman encouraged officials in a March 15 letter to initiate programs and work to increase housing on the heels of the eviction of several homeless people from an encampment behind one of the city’s shopping plazas last week.
“As our regional housing shortages continue, as evictions catch up to pre-COVID level, and as shelters have maxed-out capacity, we see a need for the City of Keene to take stock of its housing and homelessness strategy,” Lake, Williams and Workman said in their letter to the city on March 15.
“We would like the City Council to consider instituting several new programs that focus on reducing harms associated with homelessness, which affect both people experiencing homelessness and the broader community.”
The city councilors said the city should work to establish locations to be designated as appropriate for camping. “These locations should be provided with city-funded dumpsters and latrine services to minimize the impact of campers on the local environment,” they said in the letter.
People who live in their vehicles should also have safe places around the city they can park and sleep overnight in “relative safety,” city councilors said.
The housing crisis should also be addressed, they said, by city officials working with “social services partners to provide occupants of camping and parking areas with outreach, support and pathways to more stable housing opportunities.”
Additionally, the city should review building code and zoning ordinances to increase lower-cost housing solutions such as tiny houses, cottage communities, and the creation of accessory dwelling units in existing structures in the city.
Housing projects should also be “expedited” to expand housing capacity, “with a balanced focus on both subsidized and market-rate housing.”
Thursday night, the City Council referred the matter to the Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee for consideration. The committee meets next on Thursday, March 24.