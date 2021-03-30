KEENE — The Hundred Nights Shelter is free to move forward with plans for a new shelter space downtown after a ruling by Cheshire Superior Court Judge David Ruoff.
Ruoff dismissed a suit from three Keene property owners seeking to overturn the Zoning Board of Adjustment's granting of a variance to allow Hundred Nights to operate a shelter on Water Street.
Stephen Bragdon, an attorney representing himself, John Pappas and Kevin Beal, argued that the variance was granted in violation of the law, and that the homeless shelter is not allowed in that area of the city.
Hundred Nights is looking to consolidate its operations into a new facility on a Water Street property that used to be an auto garage.
Pappas, Beal and Bragdon are all property owners in the area and objected to the homeless facility, citing negative impacts on property values. Their argument, in part, claimed that the board was too concerned about the homeless problem in Keene, and not concerned enough about city zoning ordinances.
Ruoff found that the evidence about the homeless problem is relevant to the zoning discussion.
“Under both the public interest and substantial justice criteria, zoning boards must inquire into the public welfare as well as the loss to the individual applicant,” Ruoff wrote. “Here, the homelessness problem in Keene and the difficulty of Hundred Nights finding a location were directly relevant to both criteria.”
Hundred Nights has been scrambling for space for years, and the situation was made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has a shelter on Lamson Street that houses about 25 people, and is housing people in a city motel and in a shelter bus parked near the Lamson Street Center.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Church of Christ and St. James Episcopal Church, both downtown, provided space for another 12 beds each. Executive Director Mindy Cambiar said the city has at least 100 homeless residents, and a few try to sleep outside in tents during the winter months.
Cambiar had hoped to spend $500,000 in CARES Act money to buy the Water Street building and at least get temporary shelter up there for the cold months. When that plan was delayed because of the lawsuit, Hundred Nights searched for alternatives, like renting a King Court commercial building as a shelter for more than 40 people. When the ZBA denied a requested variance for that property, Cambiar spent about $45,000 to buy the shelter bus.
Hundred Nights has been trying to get a new home downtown for years. It came close to purchasing the former home of MoCo Arts in 2018, but that fell through as Hundred Nights was trying to get a zoning variance for the MoCo property on Railroad Street.
During that process, the MoCo property was bought at the last minute by Praxis Church.